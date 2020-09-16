Gaeltacht airport selected as the most beautiful airport in the world

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn in the Donegal Gaeltacht won the award for the third year in a row

An airport in the heart of the Gaeltacht has been chosen as the most beautiful airport in the world.

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn in the Donegal Gaeltacht won the award for the third year in a row. The prize was awarded to the airport by the company PrivateFly after receiving votes from thousands of travelers from all four heights.

Donegal Airport was ahead of airports in Tanzania, Greece, Scotland and other countries.

“It has the most beautiful scenery in the world,” was the suggestion of one Donegal Donegal vote.

“You can see all the beautiful islands and beaches at your entrance. Errigal and Rosses. Wild Atlantic Way in every way! ” someone else said about the airport.

Donegal Airport has been selected as the most beautiful airport in the world in 2019 and 2018 as well. He was third in the vote in 2017.

The airport gained more fame in the last month when it appeared in the computer game Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

The Gaeltacht airport is one of 30 airports in the world that have been accurately modeled in that game.

Microsoft used satellite imagery to create the airports and Donegal Airport is considered to have been chosen because of the beauty of the surrounding area.

Address Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 last month on Windows.