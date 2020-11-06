Gaeltacht companies more at risk from hard Brexit than any other companies

Gaeltacht companies could lose 1,000 jobs as a result of hard Brexit, not to mention the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

Companies in the Gaeltacht may be hit harder by Brexit than companies outside it according to an analysis carried out by Roinn na Gaeltachta.

With many Gaeltacht companies heavily dependent on Britain for imports and imports, it is said that a hard Brexit would have a “significant” impact on them. Nevertheless, many of the same bodies are not prepared for Brexit.

The report states that Brexit could have a particular impact on employment in the Gaeltacht areas, which are already disadvantaged compared to the rest of the country.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media assessed the impact of Brexit and the pandemic on Údarás na Gaeltachta and its client companies as part of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s expenditure review.

The report states that Údarás na Gaeltachta was working with client companies to prepare for Brexit but that many of them did not take advantage of the support provided to them. On top of that, the Covid-19 pandemic has now severely disrupted any planning that was underway.

According to a survey carried out as part of the assessment, 82% of Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies did not apply for any British support scheme and 53% indicated that they were not aware that such schemes were available.

The report states that the decision of companies not to avail of the supports provided may be due to a lack of staff.

85% of the Authority’s client companies employ fewer than ten people and these small companies may be at greater risk from the economic impact of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was felt that many of these bodies may not have the staff or expertise to avail of the schemes provided by the Government.

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s client companies employ over 8,000 people but, according to Údarás’ own analysis, Gaeltacht companies could lose up to 1,000 jobs as a result of hard Brexit. The Covid-19 pandemic now puts them under further pressure.

In March, Gaeltacht companies had to release over forty people on a temporary basis due to the pandemic. Small companies, with fewer than ten employees, were most affected.

32% of survey respondents said they expected a 50-100% reduction in their turnover this year.

These difficulties meant that companies were unable to focus on the preparations for Brexit as planned.

The new report showed that there was still uncertainty among Gaeltacht companies about what would happen to them under Brexit.

23% of companies said they did not know how Brexit would affect them and 48% thought it would have no effect on them.

These results were said to be almost identical to another survey conducted in 2018, which surprised the new reporters, especially as Brexit was imminent on 31 December 2020.

It is said that there is little merit now in providing additional supports to prepare companies for Brexit and that it would be better for. Now to focus on supports that will be needed for companies after Brexit.

The lack of broadband and digital infrastructure is said to be a major problem in Gaeltacht areas, especially as companies seek to address the challenges of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Donegal Gaeltacht is particularly cited as a place that would be able to attract companies across the border from post – Brexit Northern Ireland by improving broadband in the county.