Conradh na Gaeilge appeared before the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee to discuss funding and legislative matters

Conradh na Gaeilge recommended in the Houses of the Oireachtas yesterday that Gaeltacht ministers put pressure on Foras na Gaeilge to withdraw one of the “most despicable cuts ever made to the work of the Irish language in the community”.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, made the claim to the 22 Irish language organizations receiving funding from Foras na Gaeilge under the Irish Language Community Scheme (SPG) in front of Coiste na Gaeilge, na Gaeltachta and the Irish speaking community yesterday.

Spain called on committee members to “pass a resolution” in support of the good work being done by the SPG groups and to call on Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers to make it known Foras na Gaeilge said that they would have to provide additional funding for the organization in 2021. He said that SPG groups needed to be “prioritized”.

Spain said the SGP groups were demanding € 55,000 to be able to employ someone for five days a week instead of four days as they have had since the current scheme was cut in 2016.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge also stated that they wished to “obtain confirmation from Foras na Gaeilge” that no budget would be reduced for any group with an SPG in an area with an Irish Language Network or Gaeltacht Service Town and the work of that SPG ” endanger ”.

If funding for the groups in the scheme did not increase, de Spáinn said that there would be a “question” about Foras na Gaeilge being “the best mechanism for distributing funding in the community”.

“Many of the most active language activists in the community have informed me, for information, that there is a great danger to Foras na Gaeilge’s position in the community if they do not act on this demand.

“They are unlikely to seek any extra funding for the cross-border organization in the future if they do not prioritize the vital work being done in the community by the groups of the SPG,” said Julian of Spain.

Some of the amendments proposed by Conradh na Gaeilge to the Language Bill were also discussed at the committee meeting, including a proposal to address the lack of advertising in Irish.

De Spáinn said that the low level of money spent by the health authorities on advertising in Irish during the pandemic showed that Irish speakers are “second class citizens”.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge recommended that the Bill be amended to ensure that all public bodies would have to do 20% of their advertising each year in Irish and that all public bodies would do 5% of their advertising in the Irish language media.

He said that such a measure would give “encouragement” and a “good message” to Irish speakers and the language-friendly community.