Gaeltacht Ministers support demand for equal status for Irish on road signs

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht says that Irish and English should be on an equal footing on road signs

Gaeltacht ministers are of the opinion that the legislation should be strengthened so that the Irish language has the same status as the English language on the country’s road signs.

At present the English versions of placenames on bilingual road signs are in capital letters and the Irish versions are in lower case in italics.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers announced that he and Minister for the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, intended to meet early with the minister for transport and the minister for housing to discuss the issue of signs.

Chambers in the Dáil agreed with the view of Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, that the issue should be addressed so that Irish and English are on an equal footing on the signs.

“I have the same concern as the Deputy [Pa Daly] about this. We need to strengthen this in the context of the legislation we are promoting and the responsibilities of government as a whole and the ministers with responsibility for transport and housing, heritage and local government, ”said Minister State of the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers.

Conradh na Gaeilge has been campaigning for a long time on the issue of the Irish language on road signs.

In 2013, during his time as minister of transport, Leo Varadkar ordered the National Roads Authority (NRA) to begin erecting new signs giving equal status to Irish and English, but Paschal Donohoe, the man who he was succeeded in the ministry of transport, that order was revoked.

Leo Varadkar informed Tuairisc.ie in 2017 that the issue of the Irish language and signs would be on his agenda again as Taoiseach.

During his time as minister of transport, Varadkar rejected the NRA’s advice to ignore proposals from Conradh na Gaeilge to amend the use of Irish on road signs.

According to information received by Tuairisc.ie under the Freedom of Information Act, the NRA made a strong case against Conradh na Gaeilge ‘s proposals for a new design and typeface that would place Irish on an equal footing with English.

It was stated that the layout of the bilingual road signs had been in place since 1978 and was based on national research, road safety and a “practical understanding” of the Irish road network.

It would not be, he argued, “a safe or attractive change”.

It was also argued that the Italian font and lowercase letters are appropriate for Irish as “Irish placenames are, on average, 40% longer than the English versions”.

When Tuairisc.ie made a request to the Department of Transport for any records relating to this “national” research, it was not available.

The Department conceded that the font used on the design of signs was based on a system that had evolved over a long period of years rather than national research.

“While we have no specific reports, the print came out Transport Font from research carried out in the United Kingdom and the design was adopted for use on road signs in many countries, including Ireland, ”said a Department spokesman at the time.

The font is Transport Font used for both official languages ​​in Ireland for over thirty years.

Road signs in the UK are in English only and bilingual signage was not included in the design of Transport Font.