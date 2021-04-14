GAFA Group signs public letter supporting the right to vote

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple Have signed a public letter condemning the Republican-led law that would restrict any voter from exercising the right to vote fairly. The publication took up a full page in the newspapers of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

As a show of solidarity to defend democracy and support the right to a fair vote, not only has the GAFA group put its signature on the letter, so have celebrities and executives from other companies. Among which Netflix, General Motors … and Starbucks stand out.

“A government of the people for the people”

This initiative was promoted by Kenneth Chenault, former American Express executive, as well as Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck and the Black Economic Alliance firm. The writing says the following verbatim:

“A government of the people for the people. A wonderfully American ideal, but a reality denied to many for much of this nation’s history. As Americans, we know that in our democracy we should not expect to agree on everything. However, regardless of our political affiliations, we believe that the very foundation of our electoral process rests on the ability of each of us to cast our vote for the candidate of our choice. For American democracy to work for any of us, we must guarantee the right to vote for all. We must feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation or measure that restricts or prevents any eligible voter from having a fair and equal opportunity to cast their vote. “

Georgia’s restrictive voting law was the trigger

As you can see in the image, there is a long list of signatures. In this are the signatures of the most influential companies in the United States. Therefore, it carries weight and can help reform Georgia’s restrictive voting law.

The bill known as SB 202, was signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. This legislation gives Democratic officials greater authority, even allowing them to usurp powers on election commissions in this county.

We are facing a complete and total disqualification of the Democrats. Such is the scale of the law, which deprives Democratic voters of food and water while they wait in line. In view of this, the legislation has been strongly questioned and triggered this massive protest.

Read also:

US: Bill threatens artist-exclusive contract times

.