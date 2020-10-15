Galaxy A42: Samsung’s cheapest 5G mobile arrives in Spain

The truth is that We are running out of excuses for not having a mobile with 5G already in our pocket because that of the price seems that no longer strain. So much so that there are more and more alternatives that we have in the market to enjoy a terminal with the maximum speed of downloading data without having to pay more than a thousand euros.

Color gamut of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G.

So three the embrace of 5G by some of the most relevant Chinese brands, and economic, it seems that Samsung wants to say something about it in that segment of the mid-range, which does not have to give up offering premium features despite the price of the terminals. And that is the case of the Galaxy A42, which we will have available in Spain very soon.

Imminent premiere in our country

The date chosen by Samsung to launch this Galaxy A42 with 5G will be next November 3 and, apart from the rest of the components it has, attracts attention for being the first model to be in the range of 350 euros that we will have in our country, with the quality and finishes that Koreans have already used to us.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G.

How do we tell you its hardware is not bad at all since it hits the market with a 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB of RAM and 128 storage that, as always, we can expand thanks to a microSD card. As you can see, very good expectations thanks to an SoC that has been used ad nauseam by many brands in recent months.

Samsung, which always offers a very good photographic experience, has decided to include in this model a total of four cameras, with sensors of 48, 8, 5 and 5MP and functions of angular, ultra wide angle, macro and ToF (time of fly), respectively, with which it is possible to measure the distance of the device with respect to the scene in front of it. For the front, the Koreans have reserved a 20MP sensor with which we can take perfect selfies and that appears within a small notch.

This Galaxy A42 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery. 15W fast charge compatible, NFC, wifi, bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader under the screen and an installation of Android 10 with One UI 2. As we mentioned before, it will be available in Spain from November 3 at a price of 349 euros.

