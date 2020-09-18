Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the first benchmarks of the Soyn Exynos 990 leaked online

The smartphone family Galaxy Note 20 is coming to the market and on August 5th we will be able to see it entirely during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Much awaited by enthusiasts, recently it has been the subject of discussion especially regarding the Exynos 990 processor.

At this moment the rumors are quite discordant. While some think it will arrive with a particularly optimized version of the Exynos 990, as reported by PhoneArena and SamMobile, other sources show the first benchmarks of the new phone, with results practically in line with those obtained by Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The score obtained by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on Geekbench 5 is in fact 928 in single-core and 2,271 in multi-core. After 5 months, better performances were expected, above all because we are talking about a 1349 Euro smartphone, according to the latest rumors shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. Obviously we are talking about benchmarks to be verified, better to wait for the arrival on the phone market to draw the necessary conclusions.

There will also be a variant of Galaxy Note 20 with SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, but it will be available only in China, the USA and a few other markets; the global variant instead will have the Exynos 990 chipset, at least according to the information leaked so far.