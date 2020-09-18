MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the first benchmarks of the Soyn Exynos 990 leaked online

By Brian Adam
0
0
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the first benchmarks of the Soyn Exynos 990 leaked online
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, The First Benchmarks Of The Soyn

Must Read

Android

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the first benchmarks of the Soyn Exynos 990 leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
The smartphone family Galaxy Note 20 is coming to the market and on August 5th we will be able to see it entirely during...
Read more
Tech News

The eerie cloud of California fires has almost reached Europe

Brian Adam - 0
The environmental disasters that have been taking place for more than ten days in California continue to be talked about, especially due to the...
Read more
Microsoft

Donald Trump wants to ban TikTok right away: could Microsoft buy it?

Brian Adam - 0
These are busy hours for the tech world in the United States of America. After the statements of the CEO of Epic Games about...
Read more
Apps

With this application you can send files without weight limit, without compression and for free

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to sharing files on Android we have many options, although when we have to send something very heavy things...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the first benchmarks of the Soyn Exynos 990 leaked onlineThe smartphone family Galaxy Note 20 is coming to the market and on August 5th we will be able to see it entirely during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Much awaited by enthusiasts, recently it has been the subject of discussion especially regarding the Exynos 990 processor.

At this moment the rumors are quite discordant. While some think it will arrive with a particularly optimized version of the Exynos 990, as reported by PhoneArena and SamMobile, other sources show the first benchmarks of the new phone, with results practically in line with those obtained by Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The score obtained by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on Geekbench 5 is in fact 928 in single-core and 2,271 in multi-core. After 5 months, better performances were expected, above all because we are talking about a 1349 Euro smartphone, according to the latest rumors shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. Obviously we are talking about benchmarks to be verified, better to wait for the arrival on the phone market to draw the necessary conclusions.

There will also be a variant of Galaxy Note 20 with SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, but it will be available only in China, the USA and a few other markets; the global variant instead will have the Exynos 990 chipset, at least according to the information leaked so far.

Related Articles

Tech News

The eerie cloud of California fires has almost reached Europe

Brian Adam - 0
The environmental disasters that have been taking place for more than ten days in California continue to be talked about, especially due to the...
Read more
Microsoft

Donald Trump wants to ban TikTok right away: could Microsoft buy it?

Brian Adam - 0
These are busy hours for the tech world in the United States of America. After the statements of the CEO of Epic Games about...
Read more
Apps

With this application you can send files without weight limit, without compression and for free

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to sharing files on Android we have many options, although when we have to send something very heavy things...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©