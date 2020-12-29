Galaxy S21 FE includes a camera superior to the S20, according to rumor

- Advertisement -

Within days of the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, a new rumor start running. Now, it is said that Samsung could present us with a dimmed version of these phones. This model would be called Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). A design created for Samsung fans.

Twitter user @FrontTron not only referenced the dimmed version of the Galaxy S21, but some of its more relevant specifications.

S21 FE

Rumored SPEC Exynos 21006GB RAM128GB ROM6.5 “OLED Display (120Hz not supported)

4580mAh batteryBetter camera compared to S20 FE and S20 series Source: https://t.co/fV87Wypex0 – Tron (@FrontTron) December 29, 2020

In the publication, Tron comments that the Galaxy S21 includes an Exynos 2100 processor. This comes with 6GB of RAM and an internal capacity of 128GB. It also includes a 6.5-inch screen with OLED technology, which “is not compatible” with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the smartphone incorporates a 4580mAh battery and a better camera when compared to the Galaxy series. S20 FE and S20.

The Galaxy S21 could include a main camera higher than 12 MP

The source does not detail how much the camera will be, but judging by the S20 FE model, we could find a smartphone whose main lens is higher than 12 megapixels. As well as a variant of the camera for selfies, perhaps above 32 MP.

The S21 FE, like the other models in the Galaxy S21 series, would come without accessories and with the ability to connect to 5G networks.

The South Korean giant has not commented on the matter. However, if this rumor is true, Samsung would launch the Galaxy S21 FE at the end of 2021, since the S20 FE is not a year old.

The truth here is that Samsung has already opened a virtual room so that US users can reserve the company’s new flagship in advance. The company offers its users the possibility of acquiring accessory credits once they complete the registration. Have you already made yours?

