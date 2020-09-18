Latest newsTech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Where and when to see the latest from Samsung

By Brian Adam
Galaxy Unpacked 2020
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The wait has been very long, but Samsung has already confirmed the official date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. Here we share all the details.

Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung has continued to innovate in technology and design to create a new smartphone. For this reason, the date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020, a virtual event where you will show the greatest surprises that you are up to.

The announcement was made through its official page, where a short video of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. This will be held on August 5 at 09:00 am (Mexico time) and will be streamed on the Samsung website: www.samsung.com.

Without a doubt it is an event that you cannot miss and that you can continue thanks to the connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Samsung will increase the members of its Galaxy family in various ranges to surprise everyone. Due to the current situation in the world, the event will be held remotely.

 

