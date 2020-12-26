Galilea Montijo spent Christmas with the daughter of a producer of “Hoy” who died a few weeks ago

- Advertisement -

Galilea Montijo decided to be an exemplary friend and invite Andrea Escalona placeholder image to spend a Christmas at his house in Acapulco, Warrior.

In the stories of the Instagram accounts of both, the companions of the program of Televisa, “Today”, they shared the fun they had last Christmas Eve. A little over a month before death of Magda Rodríguez (Escalona’s mother), the presenter decided to enjoy the holidays in the company of close friends.

In the stories of their Instagram accounts, they showed the Christmas decorations, as well as the band that entertained the evening. Present at the meeting were Escalona, ​​her aunt Andrea Rodríguez, Montijo and her husband Fernando Reina, who they didn’t even stop dancing and singing.

But this does not mean that Escalona has left his mother behind, since a few hours later he shared a photo with his mother in Christmas pajamas, in addition to being surrounded by decorations of the holiday. “Merry Christmas” was the only thing he wrote.

In addition, in her Instagram stories, this Friday she also published a book that she said has helped her with the grief she has suffered these days.

“Guys if you are going through a duel, I highly recommend this book “said of “The trail of tears”By Jorge Bucay.

On November 1, it was announced that Magda Rodríguez died in her sleep due to hypovolemic shock. Just days later Escalona tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stay for more than two weeks isolated at home.

To this were added the controversies versions of a Mexican magazine that claimed that the producer had been a victim of witchcraft and Santeria, rituals that, according to this publication, had caused her death. The controversial statements about the death of Magda Rodríguez deeply hurt her daughters.

After the hard blows he suffered in November, Escalona revealed that he did not feel in the mood to celebrate Christmas. However, her friend, interior designer Adriana Huerta, came to her rescue and convinced her to put the tree together, to cheer her up and keep her from feeling even sadder.

“This year I wanted to do the Grinch, I had that firm intention of not celebrating anything, there is nothing to celebrate, of skipping Christmas, among other things, but Adriana won’t let me. I was forced, I was forced to put up the Christmas tree, so let’s see what happens”, He added.

“Here I am to do something special and give you a lot, a lot of loveHer friend replied.

Through her stories, the Mexican host showed her nearly two million followers her pink fir tree, and showed them how she decorated it with hearts, angels, and silver and white ornaments.

Furthermore, as a “tribute” to his mother, he placed a small black and white photograph between the branches in which the two appear together. While showing the sweet image in the video, Escalona added in the background the song “All I want for Christmas is you”, performed by Michael Bublé.

In recent weeks, Andy acknowledged on different occasions that he is going through very hard times, and that he has even needed psychological help.

“I’m still in shock. I’m going to a psychologist and she tells me that there are times that we want to understand with our head, but that you simply have to feel. When you have such a strong shock, you anesthetize yourself, you stop feeling and you have to feel again to assimilate. The only thing I would have liked is that if one day Diosito sends me children, I would meet them … But still, he will be taking care of them in heaven”, Revealed on November 16.

He also assured that he will keep part of Magda Rodríguez’s personal belongings to remember her.

“I am staying with many; in fact, she had some really nice scarves that still smell like her. […] I believe a lot in Kabbalah, it says that you have to keep the wallet of a deceased, and more if it was like Magda, who had the best luck, or also with clothes; I don’t know why when I put on her sweaters I feel like she’s hugging me. I bring a little necklace with a heart-shaped pendant and part of my mother’s ashes come here, so she’s always with me and always accompanies me, “he added.

