Galway 2020 defends decision to make Irish language taste ‘more neutral’

By Brian Adam
Galway 2020 says it was in the interests of launching the ‘best’ promotional campaign that it was decided to neutralize the taste of an Irish speaker to be heard on an advertisement for the festival

Galway 2020 states that the decision to make the Irish speaker ‘s taste’ more neutral ‘on an advertisement for the festival broadcast on RTÉ was in the interests of the “best” promotional campaign.

A statement provided to Tuairisc.ie by a Galway 2020 spokesperson stated that for the sake of “Fan event that would reflect the whole cultural program – local, national and international ”, requested Galway2020 that the taste of the Irish speaker to be heard on the English version of the advertisement would be made more neutral.

In correspondence between RTÉ and Galway2020 regarding the announcement, he said one of the Galway 2020 officials said that the English dialect of the person to be heard was “a bit Gaeilgeoir” and that they would prefer a more neutral taste to be heard.

The incident occurred in January of this year according to a report in the Connacht Tribune when RTÉ, the national media partner for Galway 2020, was preparing an advertisement for the festival.

RTÉ brand and marketing manager Maria Buckley told Galway 2020 communications officer at the time, Fintan Maher, that she had found a woman to voice the announcement.

I think she would work great. . . and she’s an Irish speaker, ”said Buckley.

In his reply, Maher said that the taste of the Irishman could be heard in the English version.

“We do like her voice but could she go more neutral accent for the English version – comes across a bit Gaeilgeoir, which is perfect for the Fleadh,” he said, referring to announcements made by RTÉ for Fleadh Cheoil of Ireland.

Buckley accepted the instruction and said a more neutral dialect would be used.

A Galway 2020 spokesperson said in a statement that the communication related to fdevelop an event to promote Galway 2020 on RTÉ television, radio and digital platforms.

“Both parties discussed, developed and agreed all aspects of that campaign from concept to script, voiceover and imagery.

“The campaign was developed from the diverse perspective of the international community of Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture, to ensure the creation of the best promotional campaign, reflecting the full cultural agenda – local, national and international” said a spokesperson from Galway2020 .

