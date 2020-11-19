Galway 2020 defends decision to make Irish language taste ‘more neutral’

Galway 2020 says it was in the interests of launching the ‘best’ promotional campaign that it was decided to neutralize the taste of an Irish speaker to be heard on an advertisement for the festival

A statement provided to Tuairisc.ie by a Galway 2020 spokesperson stated that for the sake of “Fan event that would reflect the whole cultural program – local, national and international ”, requested Galway2020 that the taste of the Irish speaker to be heard on the English version of the advertisement would be made more neutral.

In correspondence between RTÉ and Galway2020 regarding the announcement, he said one of the Galway 2020 officials said that the English dialect of the person to be heard was “a bit Gaeilgeoir” and that they would prefer a more neutral taste to be heard.

The incident occurred in January of this year according to a report in the Connacht Tribune when RTÉ, the national media partner for Galway 2020, was preparing an advertisement for the festival.

RTÉ brand and marketing manager Maria Buckley told Galway 2020 communications officer at the time, Fintan Maher, that she had found a woman to voice the announcement.

“I think she would work great. . . and she’s an Irish speaker, ”said Buckley.

In his reply, Maher said that the taste of the Irishman could be heard in the English version.

“We do like her voice but could she go more neutral accent for the English version – comes across a bit Gaeilgeoir, which is perfect for the Fleadh,” he said, referring to announcements made by RTÉ for Fleadh Cheoil of Ireland.

Buckley accepted the instruction and said a more neutral dialect would be used.

