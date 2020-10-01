Latest news

Galway and other counties to remain at Level 2

By Brian Adam
0
0
Galway and other counties to remain at Level 2
Galway And Other Counties To Remain At Level 2

Must Read

Android

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel arrives in Spain: these are its price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
Lenovo has just made the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel official in Spain, the brand's first gamer smartphone. Like all mobile gamer,...
Read more
Game Reviews

Star Wars Squadrons Review: Fiery battles in deep space

Brian Adam - 0
EA presents Star Wars Squadrons, a highly multiplayer-oriented Star Wars experience. Are you ready to do battle in space? Born as a "passion project"...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp already allows groups to be silenced forever in its new beta version

Brian Adam - 0
WaBetainfo informs about the new beta of WhatsApp, version 2.20.201.10. Relevance in this version comes from the silence of notifications. ...
Read more
Game Reviews

Crash Bandicoot 4, Análisis. Celebración plataformera

Brian Adam - 0
Un choque entre el pasado y futuro donde prácticamente todo confluye de maravilla. Un ejercicio de valentía con altos y bajos que, en la...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New home visiting restrictions are to be introduced in all counties and only six visitors from any other household will be allowed.

Galway and other counties to remain at Level 2

NPHET has decided that neither Galway nor any other county should be moved to Level 3 of the Covid-19 restrictions this week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is to recommend that new restrictions on family visits be introduced in all counties.

This would mean that only six visitors from one family would be allowed into the house.

This guidance is already in place in Dublin and Donegal, the only two Level 3 counties.

Galway was one of the counties in question due to the recent rise in the number of cases.

Meanwhile, 259 new cases of the disease were announced in the North today, where new restrictions are to be introduced to combat the disease.

The new restrictions are to be introduced in Derry and Strabane where the disease rate is 333 per 100,000 people. Belfast has the second highest rate, 133.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says politicians should tell public health officials not to pay as much attention to the number of cases of the disease in the community. The Tánaiste said it was unrealistic to close the economy again and again.

“What I see being done in other countries – Belgium is the latest example – is that they no longer make decisions about restrictions or case-based policies.

“They are looking at the number of people in hospital, ICU spaces and the number of people dying. It is up to us as politicians to tell those involved in public health that perhaps we should focus on that, ”said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in an interview with The Currency.

It was also reported today that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is due to return to work next week.

Related Articles

Latest news

It would be ‘extreme’ if Seamus Woulfe had to resign because of a golf event – report

Brian Adam - 0
Judge Susan Denham says in her report that Judge Woulfe should not attend the Oireachtas Golf Club dinner in Clifden ...
Read more
Latest news

The EU is suing the British Government over the Northern case

Brian Adam - 0
The EU today sent a formal letter of notification to the British Government over a Boris Johnson trade bill that would cancel aspects of...
Read more
Corona Virus

Tiffany is not well prepared for the single life

Brian Adam - 0
LVMH's once fiery persecution of Tiffany has turned to acrimony. It's bad luck, because the jeweler doesn't seem ready for the single...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©