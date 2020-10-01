Galway and other counties to remain at Level 2

New home visiting restrictions are to be introduced in all counties and only six visitors from any other household will be allowed.

NPHET has decided that neither Galway nor any other county should be moved to Level 3 of the Covid-19 restrictions this week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is to recommend that new restrictions on family visits be introduced in all counties.

This would mean that only six visitors from one family would be allowed into the house.

This guidance is already in place in Dublin and Donegal, the only two Level 3 counties.

Galway was one of the counties in question due to the recent rise in the number of cases.

Meanwhile, 259 new cases of the disease were announced in the North today, where new restrictions are to be introduced to combat the disease.

The new restrictions are to be introduced in Derry and Strabane where the disease rate is 333 per 100,000 people. Belfast has the second highest rate, 133.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says politicians should tell public health officials not to pay as much attention to the number of cases of the disease in the community. The Tánaiste said it was unrealistic to close the economy again and again.

“What I see being done in other countries – Belgium is the latest example – is that they no longer make decisions about restrictions or case-based policies.

“They are looking at the number of people in hospital, ICU spaces and the number of people dying. It is up to us as politicians to tell those involved in public health that perhaps we should focus on that, ”said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in an interview with The Currency.

It was also reported today that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is due to return to work next week.