Galway County Council hit by money laundering for ‘cup of coffee’

If additional funding from the State cannot be secured, many services in Galway may suffer

Value of a cup of coffee a week. That’s what 91% of Galway County households want and the County Council’s responsibilities would be secure in 2021. That’s what the acting manager, Kevin Kelly, told Galway County Councilors at their monthly meeting yesterday.

A simple explanation that everyone would understand. If the value of the cup of coffee is not found, the Council ‘s finances could be in shambles next year, says Cellar.

According to him, the remedy would be to increase the Property Tax in the county. He estimated that the proposed increase in property tax by management would add only about 87 cents a week to the money to be paid by the majority of households across the county. Galway.

But the manager was not being offered a coffee break.

In fact, Fine Gael (from Kinvara) Councilor Joe Beirne soon pulled down the coffee cups in the sowing and reaping. “If the Government treated us properly, everyone in this county would deserve 300 cups of coffee per person,” said the Kinvara man. According to his calculations, Galway was € 300 per person short of the average grant that County Councils across the country receive from the Government.

“It is neither right nor fair that the people of this county should have to fill that money gap,” says Councilor Beirne.

Then there’s the beat, or most of it.

For some simple explanation Galway County Council is the second smallest local authority in the country receiving direct Exchequer support in Dublin. The situation was bad for Galway with the introduction of the Property Tax seven years ago.

The introduction of the Property Tax established a system known as the Exchequer Balance Fund. Some funding from this fund would be given to local authorities across the country to ensure that they do not lose out as a result of the new Property Tax financial arrangements.

Some of that tax from the counties goes into the national Exchequer.

However, according to the figures, County Galway is behind the settlement.

Yesterday, there were Councilors who blamed the TDs and senators from Galway – east and west. Councilor Colm Keaveney of Fianna Fáil, himself a former TD, was among those in mind. “It is fitting in some ways for Dáil and Seanad representatives from Galway to announce the sums of money to be spent in the county rather than the distribution of Councilors,” said Councilor Keaveney.

Councilor Carey McHugh from Tuam also contributed to that talk. She said that Dáil and Seanad members announce various developments but the County Council is left to provide the maintenance money year after year.

But the County Council ‘s Acting Manager, Kevin Kelly, has a practical problem, as the Council’ s budget for next year is to be resolved soon. Cellar estimates that the Council will have a loss of at least € 2.2 million in 2021. “What does it mean,” he says, “but we don’t know how volatile the economy and life will be.”

In the event that County Councilors do not approve an increase in Property Tax, the County Council would have only two options left to balance the budget next year: increasing business rates or reducing Council services – or a combination of those two measures.

Tim Broderick, an Independent Councilor from Kilconnell in east Galway, would not give in to that talk. “What do you think,” he said, “how do business people view rising rates and some of them about to close their doors because of the life of the coronavirus?”

But in the end there was agreement. A resolution was unanimously passed to request a meeting with Government Ministers with a view to increasing the State subsidy to Galway County Council. All Councilors understand that this is not a smooth ribbon. This financial crisis has been pressing harder on the Council for seven years. There is speculation that it relates to attempted trials in Dublin to amalgamate Galway County Council and Galway City Council into the Local Government system. That effort received little support in the west. So, some commentators say, the County Council will be left exhausted. That’s one version of the story.

There is a second thing that is significant. Kevin Kelly has been the Council’s Acting Manager for over six years. That is unusual. In the early years it was thought that it would be left as it was or the amalgamation between the city and the county would take place and a new CEO would then be advertised.

But a vote in the Houses of the Oireachtas left the issue of amalgamation dead.

Failure to secure additional funding from the State could result in services such as social housing improvements, public lighting, community and arts grants, heritage centers and courses, road repairs, speed limit organization and more throughout Galway. in 2021.

A few million cups of coffee are needed to avoid that cut.