Galway County Council “Really Regretted” Involvement with Tuam Maternity and Infant Home

Galway County Council has said it is deeply saddened by their involvement with the mother and infant home in Tuam.

The Mother and Infant Home in Tuam, Co. Galway was run by the Bon Secours Sisters. The nuns were responsible for the administration of the center on behalf of Galway County Council.

The Bon Secours Sisters apologized two weeks ago for their involvement with the apartment. The statement stated that it wished in particular to acknowledge the regularity that infants who had died were buried in the home in Tuam in a disrespectful and unacceptable manner.

We are sincerely sorry about that, the sisters said.

In a statement issued at the council meeting today, council chief executive Kevin Kelly said they acknowledge they are responsible for the failure of the women and infants in the home.

He said the women were not treated sympathetically or sympathetically or supported.

Local historian Catherine Corless found birth certificates for almost 800 children who died in the Tuam home but there were no burial certificates.

The report of the Commission of Investigation into the scandal stated that over the years it is likely that large numbers of children were buried on the former site of the building where there is now a memorial garden.