Latest news

Galway County Council “Really Regretted” Involvement with Tuam Maternity and Infant Home

By Brian Adam
0
0
Galway County Council
Galway County Council Really Regretted Involvement With Tuam Maternity And.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Galway County Council "deeply regrets" their involvement with the Tuam Mother and Infant Home. The Bon Secours Sisters were responsible for the administration of the center on behalf of Galway County Council.

Galway County Council has said it is deeply saddened by their involvement with the mother and infant home in Tuam.

The Mother and Infant Home in Tuam, Co. Galway was run by the Bon Secours Sisters. The nuns were responsible for the administration of the center on behalf of Galway County Council.

The Bon Secours Sisters apologized two weeks ago for their involvement with the apartment. The statement stated that it wished in particular to acknowledge the regularity that infants who had died were buried in the home in Tuam in a disrespectful and unacceptable manner.

We are sincerely sorry about that, the sisters said.

In a statement issued at the council meeting today, council chief executive Kevin Kelly said they acknowledge they are responsible for the failure of the women and infants in the home.

He said the women were not treated sympathetically or sympathetically or supported.

Local historian Catherine Corless found birth certificates for almost 800 children who died in the Tuam home but there were no burial certificates.

The report of the Commission of Investigation into the scandal stated that over the years it is likely that large numbers of children were buried on the former site of the building where there is now a memorial garden.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

1,372 new cases of crown virus announced, ‘speeding up’

Brian Adam - 0
The fortnightly rate of the disease is below 1,000 for the third day in a row with the growth of the disease decreasing by...
Read more
Latest news

Seven more deaths, 1,372 new cases – Covid 19

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health has confirmed that another seven have died with Covid 19 in the past twenty-four hours and that there are 1,372...
Read more
Latest news

“A trip to the airport to go on holiday is not necessary” – An Garda Síochána

Brian Adam - 0
Since January 11, people have been fined 1,500 for making unnecessary trips. The fines were introduced almost two weeks ago. The Gardaí have warned...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©