Game apps that you can use at New Year’s Eve dinner

Due to COVID-19, this 2020 Christmas is being very different from previous years. The pandemic has left without the possibility of being able to hold large parties and family or friends gatherings, but that does not mean that we cannot spend a good evening with the few people that we get together. For this New Years Eve there are game applications with which you can really enjoy playing. The ones we bring you are for group play and are free.

Games to enjoy with family and friends on New Year’s Eve

Mimic – Act and guess the word

This entertaining game of mimics with elpodrás fun for hours with your friends and family guessing words and phrases to have a great time this end of the year. It is a game where your team must guess who is the character, object, animal, artist, actor, cartoon, among many other entertaining categories, playing with a friend or with 20 at the same time.

Asked

If you like Trivia, this is a question and answer game from six different categories: geography, history, art, science, entertainment, sports. To win, you will have to get the characters corresponding to each of the categories

Monopoly

Monopoly is a board game based on the exchange and sale of real estate (usually inspired by the names of the streets of a certain city), nowadays produced by the American company Hasbro from Rhode Island. Monopoly is one of the best-selling commercial board games in the world.

Has multiplayer mode, and the board is an animated 3D city, designed in great detail to offer a unique interactive experience. And, if you don’t have too much time on the desktop, it also has a fast mode.

Who I am?

Everyone knows who you are except you. You have to find out who you are by asking questions of the other players. Use your head to find out what is in it. The first player to get three cards wins.

Download it to your phone or tablet and have fun with your family at Christmas. A free app with a friendly design.

Singa: Sing Karaoke & Lyrics

Do you like karaoke? This app offers free access to a library with over 60,000 songs and lyrics (including Christmas carols) that ranges from the biggest pop hits to rock classics. It also allows you to search for a song by free lists defined according to your mood or the occasion.

An application 100% recommended to use at Christmas dinners with the family. This 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we will not be able to enjoy big parties, but why not enjoy singing Christmas carols

