web
Tech NewsCommunication

GanaZone now allows you to contract electricity and gas with up to 30 euros discount

ganazone now allows you to contract electricity and gas with
ganazone now allows you to contract electricity and gas with

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ganazone

Although it may seem complicated, the truth is that it is quite easy to start paying less every month on our household utility bills, especially in the case of electricity and gas. In this case, we are going to tell you more about the launch of the new cheap electricity and gas rate in GanaZone with up to 30 euros discount. This remodeling of the electricity rates of ADSLZone and Gana Energía allows contract both services together to save every month.

Following the main energy saving tips is important both to reduce the bill and to help the environment, but in the case of the bill, it is also key to choose the best electricity and gas rates on the market. The alliance between ADSLZone and Gana Energía takes a further step in ambition and customer service by completely remodel your electricity rate offer.

All the information about electricity and gas with GanaZone

New electricity and gas rates … and much more

During these last years we have known and understood the market and our clients well, being sure that what they are basically looking for is a good service at the best possible price. For that reason we have adapted our entire offer and now we offer rates for the home with several advantages.

ganazone

The first is that we activate hourly discrimination for free, that is, 2 prices per day depending on the hours of consumption. In this way, you can save even more by opting to put washing machines and other similar activities at the cheapest hours.

Another advantage is that we charge both the fixed term and the energy consumed at cost price or without commercial margin. This formula, in which we later indicate our commercial margin separately and transparently, is undoubtedly the one that, since the introduction of wholesale hourly billing, has always, without exception, led to greater savings of any type of domestic consumer.

Third, we have incorporated the possibility of contracting gas repeating the same formula. Cost price, indexed to the wholesale market with a fair, transparent margin for us that ultimately generates savings. We cannot forget our own quality customer service, with people who always take care of you.

ganazone

All this is completed with the contracting through ADSLZone with which you can have up to 30 euros discount (€ 20 for each electricity supply and € 10 for gas) for switching to the Gana Zone electricity company. Of course, always without commitment to stay and being able to know your current electricity consumption, configure alerts to be aware of it and avoid scares and a series of amenities in order to make everything easier.

Save 30 euros by hiring electricity and gas with GanaZone

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

Octoplus, the smart and portable ‘backup’ unit that saves your work every day

It is true that when we want to save important information on a hard drive, we need a computer nearby. Either to...
Read more
Tech News

Moore’s law has a unique older sister: this is Bell’s law

In 1965 Gordon Moore observed a curious phenomenon: every year the number of transitors in an integrated circuit doubled. In 1975...
Read more
Apps

How to know if your Facebook account is among the hacked

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.