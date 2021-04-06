GanaZone now allows you to contract electricity and gas with up to 30 euros discount

Although it may seem complicated, the truth is that it is quite easy to start paying less every month on our household utility bills, especially in the case of electricity and gas. In this case, we are going to tell you more about the launch of the new cheap electricity and gas rate in GanaZone with up to 30 euros discount. This remodeling of the electricity rates of ADSLZone and Gana Energía allows contract both services together to save every month.

Following the main energy saving tips is important both to reduce the bill and to help the environment, but in the case of the bill, it is also key to choose the best electricity and gas rates on the market. The alliance between ADSLZone and Gana Energía takes a further step in ambition and customer service by completely remodel your electricity rate offer.

All the information about electricity and gas with GanaZone

New electricity and gas rates … and much more

During these last years we have known and understood the market and our clients well, being sure that what they are basically looking for is a good service at the best possible price. For that reason we have adapted our entire offer and now we offer rates for the home with several advantages.

The first is that we activate hourly discrimination for free, that is, 2 prices per day depending on the hours of consumption. In this way, you can save even more by opting to put washing machines and other similar activities at the cheapest hours.

Another advantage is that we charge both the fixed term and the energy consumed at cost price or without commercial margin. This formula, in which we later indicate our commercial margin separately and transparently, is undoubtedly the one that, since the introduction of wholesale hourly billing, has always, without exception, led to greater savings of any type of domestic consumer.

Third, we have incorporated the possibility of contracting gas repeating the same formula. Cost price, indexed to the wholesale market with a fair, transparent margin for us that ultimately generates savings. We cannot forget our own quality customer service, with people who always take care of you.

All this is completed with the contracting through ADSLZone with which you can have up to 30 euros discount (€ 20 for each electricity supply and € 10 for gas) for switching to the Gana Zone electricity company. Of course, always without commitment to stay and being able to know your current electricity consumption, configure alerts to be aware of it and avoid scares and a series of amenities in order to make everything easier.

Save 30 euros by hiring electricity and gas with GanaZone