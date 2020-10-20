Gaps and contradictions of the future ‘WhatsApp rate’

On September 11, the public hearing period began for the draft General Telecommunications Law, which intends to transpose the Directive that establishes the European Code of Electronic Communications. This new Law constitutes one of the main measures of the Digital Spain 2025 plan, presented by the Government to “promote the country’s digital transformation process, through public-private collaboration and with the participation of all economic and social agents.” Specifically, the plan aims to mobilize 140,000 million euros of public and private investment over the next five years, in order to promote the digitization of our economy.

The draft law represents an important novelty in relation to telecommunications fees, as it entails considering instant messaging companies (WhatsApp or Telegram, for example) as electronic communications operators, obliged, therefore, to register in the operator registration and to satisfy the so-called general operator fee.

This rate, which was already being paid by traditional operators within the framework of the General Telecommunications Law of 2014 still in force, is imposed on companies with gross annual operating income of more than one million euros for the operation of networks or the provision of of electronic communications services, and cannot exceed one per thousand of the aforementioned income.

Thus, one of the most confusing aspects of this novelty lies in how the income obtained by this type of entity will be determined for the purposes of the already known as WhatsApp rate. In this regard, the preliminary draft only provides that gross income is understood to be “the set of income obtained by the operator derived from the exploitation of the networks and the provision of electronic communications services included in the scope of this law”, without that the income corresponding to “services provided by an operator whose amount is collected from users in order to remunerate the services of operators that operate networks or provide electronic communications services” are considered as such.

Therefore, the question that immediately arises is the following: what if the operator provides this service for free? In this regard, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, Roberto Sánchez, explained in a meeting with the press that a declaration of income from electronic communications must be submitted, which will be subject to inspection and control. In his words: “When we analyze your presentation of results in order to apply the rate, we will see. That today a service is free does not mean that it will continue to be. I want to remember that WhatsApp has not always been free ”. It seems, with this, that these operators are being encouraged to charge users, which, as in many cases, will end up being those who effectively support this new rate.

Another problematic issue will be related to the relocation of such income, regarding which Sánchez has only pointed out that the rate will not affect companies that, even operating in Spain, have their tax domicile abroad.

In short, the scant development of the draft law in relation to the WhatsApp rate generates obvious legal insecurity, which we hope will diminish as the text advances in its parliamentary processing. If all goes according to plan, the rule could go into effect in the second or third quarter of next year.

Diego de Miguel and Marta Rodríguez, partner and associate of the tax department of CMS Spain.