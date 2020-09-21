Garbage will now be sent to garbage dumps

Bangkok: Tourism is also a major source of income for countries but the irresponsibility of tourists and especially the dumping of plastic bottles, bags and other rubbish in tourist areas reduces the natural beauty and creates difficulties for the local population. Thailand has decided to take a unique step.

According to the International News Agency, the management of the Thai National Park, which is facing environmental pollution, has come up with a unique way to get rid of this bad habit of tourists due to the dumping of garbage in places by tourists.

The management of Khao Yai National Park, famous for its wildlife and greenery near Bangkok, has decided that every visitor’s home will be traced and if they throw garbage, it will be sent to such tourists through a garbage parcel. Will be sent to

In Thailand, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varavat Salpa, warned tourists on Facebook that we would send your filth to your homes. The rubbish will now be sent to tourists’ homes and the police will also take action against them, which could carry a sentence of up to five years in prison or a fine.