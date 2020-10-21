The van that hit a pedestrian walking from his home to the village of Rathcairn is said to have not stopped

The Gardaí have appealed to the public for any information they may have about a hit and run accident in the Meath Gaeltacht at the end of last month.

And the case under discussion Crimecall on RTÉ this week, it was reported that the Gardaí were looking for a driver who had not stopped at an accident in Rathcairn on 28 September between 20.30 – 21.00.

The crash happened near the traffic control sign near Rathcairn Community College, and the driver of the van that hit the pedestrian walking from his home to the village of Rathcairn is said to have not stopped.

Gardaí investigating the crash are of the opinion that the van hit the pedestrian may have been a black van in the style of the Renault Traffic or Ford Transit, produced since 2015. The van was heading in the same direction as the seriously injured man.

His injuries in this accident necessitated major surgery on the pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Athboy Garda Station on 046 943 2201.