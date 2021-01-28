Garmin Lily is official: how is the smartwatch designed for women

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In the last few hours Garmin has officially presented the Lily smartwatch to the public: available in the Classic and Sport variants, it shows a rather compact, elegant and simple style and is especially designed for women. Let’s see what are the main features and their respective prices for the Italian market.

Equipped with a case with a diameter of 34 millimeters, Garmin Lily is in effect the smallest smartwatch ever produced by the company in both the Classic and Sport variant: the first features a 14mm Italian leather strap with T-attachment and is built in stainless steel, while the sports variant has an anodized aluminum case and a silicone strap.

The touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, in both cases, is monochrome and seems to vanish when it receives no user input, thanks to the background decorations that make it particularly uniform and beautiful to see and wear. Still, the battery guarantees an autonomy of up to 5 days and there is also the water resistance up to 5 ATM. Finally, the weight of 24 grams makes it even more comfortable.

Among the smart functions there are the now classic and inevitable notifications for calls, messages, social networks, events saved in the calendar and alarms. By connecting Garmin Lily to your Android smartphone via Bluetooth it will then be possible reply to messages directly from the smartwatch, or even inform your loved ones of your location (if you wear the device, of course) thanks to the Assistance function. Garmin then guaranteed support for its Connect service.

Finally, Garmin Lily is equipped with monitoring of breathing, continuous heart rate, stress level, energy in the body, hydration, sleep quality and other exclusively female parameters. On the sport side, however, once the smartwatch is connected to a smartphone with GPS activated, specific functions will be available based on the activity carried out.

As for the prices listed on Garmin’s website, Garmin Lily Sport will cost 199.90 euros and will be available in three variants: cream-gold with white case, rose-gold with light brown case and dark purple with orchid case. Garmin Lily Classic, on the other hand, will cost 249.99 euros and it will also have three different versions: one in a dark bronze color with a Paloma case, a cream-gold with a black case and a light gold with a white case.

Staying on the subject of smartwatch and smartband, OnePlus recently presented its first fitness tracker Band; or again, Xiaomi would be working on its next model Mi Band 6, of which information on the launch date and price has been leaked.