Garmin presents Lily, its smallest and most glamorous smartwatch ever created

Garmin has announced “Lily” , he new fashion small smart watch that many were waiting for. Available in two models, Classic and Sport, the 34mm watch case, T-bar lug style, subtly patterned lens, and various color options make Lily ideal for women looking for a fashionable alternative to what is currently available in the smartwatch market.

Garmin Lily: a sophisticated smartwatch

“Lily is a Smart watch one of a kind: minimalist, sophisticated and rooted in fashion with important health and fitness features, “said Susan Lyman, vice president of global consumer marketing for Garmin.” Garmin remains committed to creating products that meet the needs of our customers and, in this case, this new smartwatch small and modern with designed features is made for fitness and fashion. “

With an eye-catching design for a “sporty” smartwatch, Lily’s most notable feature is its small size, which is inspired by classic jewelery-looking watches designed for smaller wrists. Lily’s 34mm case is Garmin’s smallest yet, and its unique T-bar lugs and slim 14mm band enhance overall aesthetics.

Health and Beauty

Lily is a smart watch that takes advantage of health and fitness functions Garmin’s industry leaders for whole-body wellness. Provides health awareness by monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, advanced sleep, and heart rate, 24/7 (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings).

Features designed for women’s health, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking, help women through each stage of their reproductive cycle with the ability to record symptoms along with other health and wellness data on Garmin Connect.

It also includes sports apps for yoga, pilates, cardio, treadmill and more. Allows GPS connection to a compatible smartphone to accurately track hikes, runs and walks in the great outdoors.

On the other hand, Lily offers a duration of the up to 5-day battery and smart features as notifications smart: for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts. Synchronization with Garmin Connect: for health and fitness data in the Garmin Connect app where users can connect, compete and share.

Price and availability

The new Garmin smartwatch will be available during the first quarter of 2021. We can already see it on its website or on amazon and request an availability notice, seeing that the Garmin Lily part of the 199.99 euros in its Sport version which comes with a silicone band, aluminum bezel, and hardware. And on the other hand we have by 249.99 euros his Classic version with Italian leather, stainless steel bezel and hardware, and comes in three timeless color combinations

