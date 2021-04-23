Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S: the sports gadget brand launches its new smartwatches

- Advertisement -

Smart watches have become one of the most used accessories today both by those who do sports on a daily basis and those who do not want to miss any notification from their mobile phone or those who want to control some aspects of their health. Now, if we are athletes and we want to have a more exhaustive control of our workouts, then it is best to decide on a model specially designed for it. In this sense, Garmin is undoubtedly one of the reference manufacturers in the world of sports smartwatches. Within its catalog we can find certain models designed for running, others offer certain functions specially designed for golf players, while others are all-terrain and multisport. Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S: the sports gadget brand launches its new smartwatch Today Garmin has introduced the Venu 2 and Venu 2S, a smaller fitness-oriented smartwatch, with a number of additional health functions compared to the original Venu model . Both models now offer sleep scores thanks to Firstbeat Analytics, which record light, deep and REM sleep phases along with movement, Ox2 pulse and respiration. The new models introduce new activity profiles for high intensity training with on-screen animations, while adding activities such as indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking. It also comes with new advanced strength training profiles, including charts showing the muscle groups you have used. Other new features are “Health Snapshots”, which allow you to record, record and share the main health statistics, and a fitness age that uses your actual age, along with activity, resting heart rate, body fat and other statistics. The “Venu” model already had a great battery life, but the new “Venu 2” models extend this duration to 11 days in smartwatch mode (8 hours in GPS + music mode), or 10 days and 7 hours for the Venu 2S, smaller. The new models support all-day health monitoring and offer smart notifications, contactless payments, Spotify music playlists, other apps, and much more. Pricing and Availability The Venu 2 has a 45mm case and 22mm strap, while the Venu 2S has a 40mm case and 18mm strap. They are available in various colors, such as “granite blue”, black, light gold, rose gold, silver, and slate. They are already available on the Garmin website at a price of 400 euros each in Europe.