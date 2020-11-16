‘Gay bomb’: the Pentagon’s far-fetched plan to make its enemies gay

Popular wisdom says that “in war and in love, anything goes” and many have learned to be guided by that philosophy. However, when the US Pentagon considered the idea of ​​a ‘gay bomb’ to attack their enemies, we might come to think that the concept got a bit out of hand.

In 1994, the US Armed Forces appeared to be at the peak of their creativity and came up with a wide variety of ideas that the nation could develop to subdue its enemies in war. Among them, one of the undoubtedly most memorable is the ‘gay bomb’ itself. This was a hypothetical gas capable of making the enemy homosexual.

Just by reading it, this may seem like an idea straight out of a science fiction movie … and not necessarily one of the best crafted. However, it was honestly like a proposal on the table of the US Department of Defense.

A perfect plan”

By the early 1940s, researchers at the Wright Laboratory in Ohio – now the US Air Force Research Laboratory – took an interest in developing chemical weapons that did not involve killing their enemies.

In fact, the goal of their research project was the possibility of finding a way to lower the enemy’s “morale” before the attack. In this way, the troops would be disorderly or listless, which would theoretically make them easier to defeat.

To this end, they thought of various proposals, but the theory of the ‘gay bomb’ was the one that was presented with more force later before the Pentagon. For researchers, the possibility of making their enemies by inhaling a gas distracted by being sexually attracted to their partners would be a blow “unpleasant but completely non-lethal”. The perfect plan … right?

A proposal… particular: presenting the ‘gay bomb’

In their initial report, the scientists raised the possibility of using pheromones in gases capable of increasing attraction between soldiers. Little by little, ideas such as the use of aphrodisiacs and certain aromas were added to try to make their enemies “irresistible” among them.

In order to create the substance that would give power to the ‘gay bomb’, the researchers even asked the Pentagon for a budget of 7.5 million dollars. Clearly, the proposal did not progress as scientists would have hoped. But it stayed around for at least 6 years inside the Pentagon, Ed Hammond, who revealed the files on the ‘gay bomb’, told The New Scientist.

By 2000, the files were saved on a CD-Rom created by the United States Army. But that was not its end, in fact, in 2002 it even came to the hands of the National Academy of Sciences.

Did the Pentagon’s ‘gay bomb’ really come into being?

No. Despite the fact that proposals were presented around it, the Pentagon never started a project to build a ‘gay bomb’. But, it seems, he did keep the idea under consideration, without giving a resounding no, until shortly before 2005, the year in which news of this particular chemical weapon made world headlines.

This was made possible by Hammond, through the Sunshine Project. All documents verifying the situation were released on the website of the monitoring group for the investigation of chemical and biological weapons under the protection of the Freedom of Information Act.

The main file was titled “Chemicals That Identify Bad, Nuisance and Harassing” and contained many more proposals besides the ‘gay bomb’. Although the files can no longer be found on the Sunshine Project website, neither the Pentagon nor the US Department of Defense has made any effort to deny the existence of such proposals.

Just the tip of the iceberg …

As we mentioned, the ‘gay bomb’ is just one of the ideas that came before the Pentagon. In fact, in the same document other particular chemical weapons are raised, but almost none as implausible as the gas capable of changing the sexuality of the enemies.

One of the first proposals indicated the possibility of releasing a scent in the air that would attract hordes of angry bees that began to sting the enemy. On the other hand, the possibility of releasing a chemical that caused extreme sensitivity to the sun on the skin of soldiers was raised.

In addition to this, they were proposed as creating a substance that would give “severe and lasting halitosis” to enemies. As an explanation, it was only said that this would help to identify the soldiers even when they were in civilian clothes.

But the latter, leaving aside the ‘gay bomb’ was not even the most particular proposal. In fact, this post has the idea titled “Who? I?” whose sustenance was to release unpleasant aromas in the trenches that made the soldiers believe that their companions had released a gas … What was expected was that the smell would deconcentrate the enemies and make them easier to attack.

None of these ideas came off paper.

And now?

Clearly, 1994 was a time of great creativity for American scientists. But it was not a one-time occurrence. In fact, particular proposals similar to the ‘gay bomb’ suggested to the Pentagon, are made more frequently than we would think.

In 2005, when BBC News interviewed Captain Dan McSweeney, who was then a member of the Pentagon’s Joint Directorate for Non-Lethal Weapons, told them that “literally hundreds” of proposals like these hit their desk every year.

However, he wanted to clarify that: “(…) only those proposals that are considered appropriate, based on strict human effects, legal reviews and international treaties, are considered for development or acquisition.”

With this, we see that the Pentagon’s “gay bomb” was definitely not the only insane plan that was developed or could be developed within the US military. However, it has definitely been one of the most notorious. Especially since, fortunately, today it is clear that sexuality is not a switch that can be changed by inhaling adulterated gases.

