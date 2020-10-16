Gboard for Android adds fun new sticker suggestions by combining emojis

Since last February the google keyboard allows us to discover new stickers by combining emojis as if they were ingredients thanks to their new sticker suggestions.

The new version of Gboard make the most of this feature by adding new sticker suggestions even more fun, crazy and even disturbing.

New suggestions in the Emoji explorer

Until now to get a sticker you had to combine two different emojis but now in this new update they have added suggestions when combining the same emoji twice next to new combinations.

Now for boost an expression We will only have to write the same emoji twice and discover the sticker that exaggerates its meaning. We can also write the emoji of some animals to see the stickers of a family.

Gboard also adds new combinations of different types of emojis that we will have to discover. We can add accessories to the animals such as glasses or hat. For example, if we combine the crown with a bee, we will get the queen bee stickers.

We can also discover haunting stickers by combining terrifying elements like the spider with other objects like a cat or an avocado. In Android Police you can consult some of the discovered combinations.

Via | Android Police