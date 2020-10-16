Tech NewsApps

Gboard for Android adds fun new sticker suggestions by combining emojis

By Brian Adam
0
0
Gboard for Android adds fun new sticker suggestions by combining emojis
Gboard For Android Adds Fun New Sticker Suggestions By Combining

Must Read

Apps

Gboard for Android adds fun new sticker suggestions by combining emojis

Brian Adam - 0
Since last February the google keyboard allows us to discover new stickers by combining emojis as if they were ingredients thanks to...
Read more
Apps

Trusted Google Contacts disappears from the Play Store and will close on December 1, 2020

Brian Adam - 0
In December 2016 Google launched Trusted Contacts, an emergency application that allowed us to request or share the location with our trusted...
Read more
Android

How to turn your photo into a vector drawing with the Photo Lab app

Brian Adam - 0
Creating a portrait with a cartoon effect is within the reach of a few artists and not all applications with similar effects...
Read more
Apps

Twitter reorganizes the share menu of the Android app with the same design that it already offers on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter, the popular social network, continues to tweak its application and now comes the time that we can find it on Android....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Gboard for Android adds fun new sticker suggestions by combining emojis

Since last February the google keyboard allows us to discover new stickers by combining emojis as if they were ingredients thanks to their new sticker suggestions.

The new version of Gboard make the most of this feature by adding new sticker suggestions even more fun, crazy and even disturbing.

New suggestions in the Emoji explorer

Gboard Stickers

Until now to get a sticker you had to combine two different emojis but now in this new update they have added suggestions when combining the same emoji twice next to new combinations.

Now for boost an expression We will only have to write the same emoji twice and discover the sticker that exaggerates its meaning. We can also write the emoji of some animals to see the stickers of a family.

Gboard Stickers

Gboard also adds new combinations of different types of emojis that we will have to discover. We can add accessories to the animals such as glasses or hat. For example, if we combine the crown with a bee, we will get the queen bee stickers.

Gboard Stickers

We can also discover haunting stickers by combining terrifying elements like the spider with other objects like a cat or an avocado. In Android Police you can consult some of the discovered combinations.

Gboard Stickers
Gboard - the Google keyboard

Gboard – the Google keyboard

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools

Via | Android Police

Related Articles

Apps

Trusted Google Contacts disappears from the Play Store and will close on December 1, 2020

Brian Adam - 0
In December 2016 Google launched Trusted Contacts, an emergency application that allowed us to request or share the location with our trusted...
Read more
Android

How to turn your photo into a vector drawing with the Photo Lab app

Brian Adam - 0
Creating a portrait with a cartoon effect is within the reach of a few artists and not all applications with similar effects...
Read more
Apps

Twitter reorganizes the share menu of the Android app with the same design that it already offers on iOS

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter, the popular social network, continues to tweak its application and now comes the time that we can find it on Android....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©