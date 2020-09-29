Gboard, Google’s keyboard, debuts a renewed and minimalist design on Android TV

Gboard, Google’s keyboard, is starting to get updated with a redesign on Android (although for the moment, only in the United States), reinforcing the Material interface that has always accompanied it and becoming even more minimalist. The changes that Google applies to its apps usually take a long time to reach Android TV, although with this novelty it seems that they have gotten into sixth gear.

Gboard and its new design are beginning to be implemented on Android TV. As usual, it is an update via server that we will see in the coming weeks, but it is already official that the Android operating system for televisions will enjoy this novelty.



This is what the new Google Keyboard design looks like on Android TV

This is the new Gboard for Android TV.

And so it was before updating.

The Google Keyboard is being updated via server so that Android TV can enjoy its new interface. Compared to the previous version, the keyboard no longer occupies the entire bottom strip of the screen, but a small part of the central part.

The new Gboard is cleaner, takes up less, and has quick one-button access to transcribe speech to text

The look is now much cleaner, with a slightly redesigned and darker color palette, and a button at the top to invoke voice commands. Basically this button transcribe into text what we say on the keyboard, so that it is faster and more comfortable to do any type of search.

As we advance, the update is coming via server, so it is a matter of waiting for the interface to change as it arrives. Also make sure you have Gboard updated to its latest version.