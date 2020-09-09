Tech NewsApps

Gboard launches a tab dedicated to Bitmoji: so you can create new stickers with your face

By Brian Adam
0
1
Gboard launches a tab dedicated to Bitmoji: so you can create new stickers with your face

Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Gboard launches a tab dedicated to Bitmoji: so you can create new stickers with your face

Bitmoji is a popular application that allows us to create stickers with our face, and which now takes more prominence on the Google keyboard. Gboard launches a tab dedicated to Bitmoji.

Until now, Bitmoji was integrated as one more package of keyboard stickers, within the rest of the stickers, but now Google has started activating its own tab on Gboard. Not yet available to everyone.

Bitmoji on Gboard

Gboard Bitmoji

When opening the keyboard Gboard and by clicking on the emojis icon A new section may appear with the icon Bitmoji. If we do not have this application installed, Gboard will show us an access to download it from the Play Store without leaving the keyboard.

Once installed Bitmoji we just have to open the application to configure or create our stickers. For this we will have to log in through our email or our Snapchat account.

After logging in, we only have to take a photo to create the avatar with our face. We can customize our features and select a set of clothing. Bitmoji will create hundreds of stickers with our face.

Gboard it will show in this new tab all Bitmoji stickers with our face. In addition, it has a search engine and sections to filter.

Gboard - the Google keyboard

Gboard – the Google keyboard

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools
Bitmoji

Bitmoji

  • Developer: Bitstrips
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Entertainment

Via | 9to5Google

