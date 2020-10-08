Gcamloader is a new app to help you download the appropriate GCam for your mobile

Google Camera or Gcam is the camera application included in the Google Pixel. Its appearance does not differ much from any other camera application for Android, but the magic happens in the processing of images and special functions such as astrophotography, HDR + or night mode.

The most recent versions of Gcam are officially available only for a handful of terminals from Google Play, but the user community has managed to modify the application to work on more models. Over time, these modifications have led to an infinity of different variants, making it more difficult to know which one to download for your mobile. Thus, applications have appeared whose purpose is exactly that, such as Gcamator or the one we will see today, Gcamloader.

Download the best Gcam for your mobile

Finding the best version of the Google camera for mobile is not an easy task. There are different versions, modified by different developers, which are accompanied by configuration files for specific models and which sometimes need additional patches to work. There is a lot of trial and error, although if you want to skip a few steps, you can always use simple recommendations for specific models.

That is exactly what GCamloader offers you, a new application similar to Gcamator, but which is even simpler. The only information it shows you is if Camera2API is active or not, and you won’t find anything else except a list of brands which, when expanded, shows the models for which information is available.

The list is by no means exhaustive, although the majority of known mobiles that are compatible with Gcam are included. When entering a model, you can see the recommended version, as well as the necessary configuration files and additional additions.

Gcamloader shows you the information and includes links to download each item, including the recommended version of the Gcam, although it does not provide much more. The downloads happen in the browser and the configuration files must be put in their place.

The app makes it easy for you to download the appropriate configuration files, although it is you who must save them in the appropriate folder

What is indicated is in which folder should you save the configuration file, although you will be the one who must use a file explorer to save it in the appropriate folder. In short, Gcamloader is something like a directory of versions and recommended configuration files for a few Android phones, making it easier for you to install the most appropriate version of Gcam on them.