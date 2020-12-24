Gears 5 Hivebusters Review: Locust hunting is back in the new DLC

- Advertisement -

The situation experienced with Hivebusters, the brand new Gear 5 DLC (to learn more, here is our review of Gears 5), is anomalous, controversial and at times even incomprehensible. This real addition to the story mode of The Coalition-branded shooter has in fact literally popped out of nowhere, appearing on the Xbox marketplace on December 15th. Thus, without the slightest warning, without a bombastic trailer shot worldwide at The Game Awards, without a code sent to the press and above all without the public – not even the most hardcore fans – ever actually knowing anything about it.

More than a shadow drop effect, of those with the classic “available now!” which always has its own why, one tremendously muted publication. With a modest air that goes badly both with the questionable launch in terms of Xbox Series X software and above all with the quality of a content that, as we will soon discover, would have deserved a presentation of a completely different kind.

Because, regardless of the guilty shortcomings in Microsoft’s communication, the great news is that Gears 5: Hivebusters is a short but delightfully intense excursus. Even really noteworthy in some ways, with in particular a graphic design that highlights the Series X hardware like no other product to date.

Discovering Gears

Arguably the most fascinating and compelling aspect of Hivebusters is to be found in the way this short campaign departs with intelligence and awareness from the stylistic elements typical of the series. A saga that has been able to find its own well-rooted identity over the years, between an exasperated American-style militarism, neoclassical architecture devastated by war and characters with hypertrophic proportions (if you want a summary on the events of the various episodes, here you will find a special on the plot of Gears of War).

Here, even if without denying its essence, Hivebusters chooses to focus on unprecedented scenarios for Gears, almost entirely embracing an exotic and luxuriant style which surprisingly proves to be perfectly suited to the events of Lancer armed fighters. Against the backdrop of the Galangi Islands, a tropical area of ​​Sera never explored before, this campaign that can be tackled both alone and in cooperative up to a maximum of three users follows the events of the so-called Scorpio Team. A trio of characters almost never seen before, who, even if without a stellar characterization – also because it would have been complex in about three hours of play … – will still be able to excite Crimson Omen fans.

Not that Keegan, Lahni and Mac are actually absolute new entries in the Gears universe: the three were in fact the protagonists of Escape, the survival mode introduced in Gears 5 in which as many Locusts as possible had to be killed by escaping from undergrounds progressively invaded by a greenish toxic gas. Of course, at the time they were in fact only and only mere skins, which instead acquire in Hivebuster a character and a personality that will entice many to return and give Fuga a further chance.

The three of the Apocalypse

The assignment of the Scorpio Squad, initially composed of a trio that is anything but close-knit, is the most classic of the suicide missions: a desperate unofficial operation in search of a toxin capable of annihilating the Swarm, which will show you events well known from a different nuance than usual, even allowing himself time for some unexpected cameo. The aforementioned Galangi Islands and more generally the Weilehi culture (of which the tattooed Lahni is a direct expression), are the very inspired focus of Hivebusters: get ready to juggle lushly vegetated jungles, erupting volcanoes, lava rivers and lost ruins clearly inspired by the art of the indigenous peoples of the Pacific.

A context alien to the raids of the Gears, which however enchants both for its sensational novelty effect and for the powerful technical realization. On Xbox Series X Hivebusters is a real feast for the eyes: an adventure of overwhelming beauty, which despite its brevity will be able to leave you speechless several times with formidable panoramas. The level of detail is exquisite, and goes hand in hand with excellent surface rendering, terrific lighting and a triumph of breathtaking effects. The result is therefore a campaign dedicated to a show to be seen and played: a concentration of head-to-head clashes, with a fast pace that hardly ever allows a break.

This kind of attitude works great for a DLC with such a complacently hit and run nature: Hivebusters catches you and without much explanation drags you on a roller coaster at a thousand per hour, leaving you delightfully breathless. Dazed and entranced by the flora and fauna of a tropical forest that closely resembles both the atmospheres of Uncharted and those of Monster Hunter World, in a riot of well-known weapons, bullets in profusion and opponents to be reduced to shreds. In a broadly positive context, which once again denotes the talent of The Coalition, there are just a couple of forgivable mistakes.

The first concerns the challenge rate: normal Hivebusters flows as smoothly as drinking a glass of water, and precisely in light of the certainly not excellent longevity of the content, the advice is to raise the difficulty level to make the six chapters of the mission from the Scorpio Squad a little more peppery and motivating. The second defect is instead of a more conceptual nature, linked, so to speak, to the play formula. In fact, Hivebusters abandons some of the innovations introduced with merit by Gears 5 such as the presence of Jack (and related upgrades, with the appreciable RPG-style development system) and the open world structure, to return to a more classic Gears.

In reality there is no lack of special abilities of the three protagonists, with Keegan, Lahni and Mac who can respectively refuel with bullets, attack in

melee with an electrified dagger and generate an energy shield. Compared to Gears 5, the possibilities in combat are however very limited, with an action more canonically linked to covers that works all right in such a specific and condensed context, but which cannot translate as efficiently on a long-term campaign. In this sense Hivebusters, as solid as it is and to be recommended without delay, it can be seen as a partial wasted opportunity. Because we could have experimented a little in terms of gameplay in view of Gears 6, rather than playing it safe by daring only and only in terms of scenarios.

Despite everything, however, do not hesitate and return to take the Lancer: the Scorpio Squad will lead you by the hand in an exotic Odyssey that you will not easily forget. Recall that Gears 5: Hivebusters is already available for free on Xbox Gamepass, as well as available separately for € 19.99.