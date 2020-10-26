Geforce Now: Gaming In The Clouds According To Nvidia

The generation that is coming to an end has introduced a series of innovations that are revolutionizing and upsetting the way of conceiving the distribution of video games. Even before the subscription-based model that produced services such as Xbox Game Pass or Ubisoft Club, in the course of this gen we actually started talking about cloud gaming.

In recent years, giants such as Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA and Amazon have heavily invested in infrastructure to make possible what until recently was considered a mere prospect for the future: playing in streaming, without the need for the latest console available or an expensive PC, is now a real possibility thanks to services such as Game Pass, Stadia, GeForce Now and the latest addition Luna.

Among the various proposals that of NVIDIA stands out for the technologies deployed and above all for the particular business model proposed to users. Jensen Huang’s company has in fact decided to focus on a hybrid system that focuses on performance and stability, targeting players who do not want to compromise with quality and level of detail thanks also to the “killer feature” of the ray tracing. One year after the official debut, let’s try to discover together the cloud gaming of NVIDIA GeForce Now, analyzing in detail its performance and strengths.

The cloud according to NVIDIA

GeForce Now field a hybrid model that differs in form and substance from what is proposed by the other giants in the sector. To access the NVIDIA service, it is necessary to download the appropriate application for Windows PC, Mac OS, Shield, Chromebook and Android (as opposed to Google Stadia which can be used directly from a browser) and subscribe to one of the two available subscriptions.

That “Free“offers hour-long sessions with standard quality, or that”Founders“, at a cost (currently in promotion) of 5.49 euros per month, which allows priority access to cloud servers, without time limits and accompanies everything with the latest graphics technologies from NVIDIA, such as Ray Tracing and the DLSS. At the same time, however, gamers must buy compatible games from one of the supported digital stores, such as Steam, Uplay or Epic Games Store.

In short, GeForce Now connects directly to the main PC stores and allows you to stream games from your library, thus deviating from the Netflix-style model adopted by Microsoft with its GamePass.

The catalog of games supported by GeForce Now, although scaled down compared to the debut, boasts respectable numbers and allows you to access the main titles on the market and many new releases (you can find the complete list at this link).

The possibility of accessing, for many games distributed on multiple commercial platforms, from its own reference store is interesting. Then there are the classic free titles such as League of Legends or the most recent Hyper Scape. This particular solution linked to the various stores guarantees some noteworthy advantages: players will always remain in possession of their products, regardless of the fate of the service, and will be able to take advantage of the prices (often lower) of the digital market for PC, with lots of promotions and discounts attributable to individual distribution platforms. The real strength of NVIDIA GeForce Now, however, lies in the performance and amount of exclusive features made available to subscribers, factors that can make even the most demanding gamers happy.

The most powerful remote PC on the market

With GeForce Now, the Californian giant has decided to speak the language that best suits him: that of brute power. It could not have been otherwise for the company that has constantly innovated and revolutionized the video card market in recent years. NVIDIA’s cloud gaming fully reflects this philosophy and offers users the ability to run their games on a much more powerful computer than they have at their disposal.

Once you have selected the title from the convenient and essential application menu, you literally find yourself in the presence of a remote desktop which in turn will launch the game directly from Steam, Uplay or Epic Store. At the first start some titles require the download of a small amount of data, which once done speeds up the whole procedure.

From here on, the experience is completely identical to that of the normal PC version of the game in question, complete with accessible and fully configurable menus, with the only limit of the maximum resolution currently set at 1080p (or if desired, at 1920×1200 in 16:10).

And it is precisely at this juncture that the strength of NVIDIA’s service is felt: all parameters they can be safely set to maximum, with texture detail, shadow quality, global illumination and anti-aliasing worthy of the best PC out there. Finally, as the icing on the cake, the full support for Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0, the innovative rendering algorithm based on artificial intelligence.

The graphic impact is remarkable and seeing a title like Control spin at maximum detail with reflections calculated in real time, a 60 granite fps, it is a pleasure that deserves to be experienced at least once. Pleasure that increases exponentially when you use GeForce Now from an old laptop, a Mac or even more on the move from your smartphone.

NVIDIA is therefore aimed at an audience that does not want to compromise with quality and with the ability to access the latest graphics features available with the GeForce RTX 2000 and 3000 series graphics cards.

Software and performance

As already mentioned, to access NVIDIA GeForce Now you need to download a dedicated application. Once installed, this simple software acts as a unified portal to all digital stores. The design of the application is immediately functional and very clean: from the home you can select the various titles available, divided by category, with the possibility of setting customized filters and carrying out targeted searches through the convenient search engine. Then the function that allows you to synchronize the various libraries with the cloud gaming service is indispensable, so as to have all compatible titles immediately at hand.

The available settings are even more essential: from the appropriate section you can select the server to connect to, with the possibility of testing the network in search of the best result. From the point of view of streaming quality, GeForce Now allows you to choose three different presets according to your needs.

The setting Balanced automatically adjusts the bitrate with a fixed resolution of 1920×1080 and a framerate of 60 fps, with adaptive capability and V-Sync. The preset We save data limits the bitrate to 12 Mbps with 1280×720 resolution at 60 fps, with adaptive capability and V-Sync; finally setting Competitive, with automatic bitrate and 1280×720 resolution and framerate pushed up to 120 fps without V-Sync. There is also the possibility of customizing everything to reach your ideal compromise, with a range of bitrates ranging from 5 Mbit / s to 50 Mbit / s.

The quality and stability of the streaming transmission they are among the best available on the market. Let’s start with the biggest obstacle for all cloud gaming services, latency: NVIDIA has done an exceptional job that reduces input lag to a minimum, so much so that it is imperceptible in most cases.

Both on PC and on mobile the controls respond instantly giving a complete experience even for titles that require more precision. Just on mobile the experience acquires an even higher value: cloud servers maintain input latency at levels close to those of a “traditional” session even in unstable network conditions, thanks to the “adaptive” capacity of the appropriate algorithms. This particular feature, activated by default and configurable from the smartphone app settings, adjusts the parameters based on the quality of the connection, lowering the bitrate in real time to promote latency. In short, the impression is that the advent of the much discussed 5G can lead GeForce Now to reach new heights of excellence. In addition to the mouse and keyboard combination, the service supports different types of pads and on mobile, if necessary, a virtual controller is available among the best ever seen, complete with haptic feedback in tow.

Network requirementsGeForce NOW requires at least 15 Mbps for a 720p 60fps stream, while 25 Mbps is required for 1080p at 60fps. You must use a wired Ethernet connection or a 5 GHz wireless router.

The graphic quality on the whole is excellent, with natural colors (as opposed to other services that tend to reduce the chromatic range) and images that are always clean. The most attentive eye will not escape some small artifacts caused by the compression of the data stream (inevitable when it comes to streaming), however the stability and the very high level of details (especially in the presence of Ray Tracing) can compensate more than adequately.

In conclusion, GeForce Now offers a cloud gaming experience that makes available to its subscribers all the power and all the technology that the company from Santa Clara has accustomed us to over the years. A service based, as we have seen, on a unique and particular model, able to address the public that has made videogames their primary passion.