GeForce RTX 30 will use new GPUs to limit performance when mining cryptocurrencies

A recent leak, which indicates that NVIDIA to relaunch GeForce RTX 30 with new GPUs, has been reaffirmed by three different sources. This is not equivalent to an official confirmation, but it certainly makes a lot of sense, and it fits perfectly with the information we had previously seen.

NVIDIA’s goal with that move is simple, to limit the performance of the GeForce RTX 30 in cryptocurrency mining in a much more effective way. To better understand this, we must remember that the RTX 3060 came with limitations set at the software level, which made it possible to violate them without entering into overly complicated processes.

According to the sources that I have consulted, this relaunch of the GeForce RTX 30 will be accompanied by new GPUs that will bring performance limitations in cryptocurrency mining, and these limitations will be established, in theory, at the silicon level, which could make them practically impossible to breach. It goes without saying that, if everything we have said is confirmed, it would be good news, as it could serve as a spearhead for the general consumer graphics card sector to initiate a slow, but necessary, recovery.

A look at the new GeForce RTX 30

In the attached image, courtesy of VideoCardz, we can see represented, in yellow, the current series of GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards, and just below each name the identification of their respective GPUs appears. The area on the right groups, in red, the GeForce RTX 30 equipped with these new GPUs that will integrate a performance limiter in cryptocurrency mining.

Although nothing is official yet, everything indicates that this review of the GeForce RTX 30 series will begin to hit the market sometime next May. I understand that some of our readers may have doubts, but as we said makes a lot of sense, RTX 3080 Ti and the could be one of the first to arrive.

NVIDIA has bet, with the CMP series, to commercialize customized and specialized mining products of cryptocurrencies. Limiting the performance of the GeForce RTX 30 in cryptocurrency mining should help improve the stock and alleviate the current situation a bit, and would make CMP solutions more interesting for miners. NVIDIA could offer a higher level of stock to gamers without having to forfeit significant revenue from cryptocurrency mining. Yes, it would be a “win-win”.

All in all, this would lead us to a very interesting scenario, as the GeForce RTX 30 series sold prior to that GPU-level review could be greatly appreciated, since they do not have that limitation of performance in mining, and they retain a much higher resale value than CMP solutions, which lack image connectors and only serve one thing, mining cryptocurrencies.