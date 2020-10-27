GeForce RTX 3070, Review of a card similar to the RTX 2080 Ti but with a better price

After evaluating the GeForce RTX 3080, the Californian company NVIDIA, has given us the opportunity to get down to the new graphics card GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition, a GPU that promises a performance similar to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a considerably lower price, considering Ti’s starting price. Here are the results of the tests we ran at 40 games.

We develop the analysis with the following PC

Processor: Intel Core i9 10900k

Ram: 32GB HyperX RGB 3200 Mhz DDR4

3200 Mhz DDR4 Motherboard: Z490 Vision G by Gigabyte

by Gigabyte SSD: WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe

1TB NVMe Television LG BX OLED 4K HDR at 120Hz with HDMI 2.1

4K HDR at 120Hz with HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 cable UGreen 48 Gbps

GeForce RTX 3070 Specifications

Cuda Cores: 5888

Boost Clock Ghz: 1.73 / Base Clock: 1.50

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Interface bandwidth: 256-bit

Second Generation Ray Tracing Cores

Third generation Tensor cores

Ampere architecture

NVIDIA Encoder 7th Gen and NVIDIA Decoder 5th

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Connectors: HDMI 2.1 and 3x DisplayPorts 1.4a

HDCP 2.3

The parameters that we select unlike the 3080 to take all games to the extreme at resolutions in 4K with HDR active, Ray tracing to the limit in case of having this function and supporting it. It was that now in almost all the games we had to activate the DLSS if we had it, since without it it gave us FPS below 30. All the games were installed directly in the SSD and at least 30 minutes each were played, sampling in complex parts and with movement of each of the titles.

We start with all the games that have their own benchmarks:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gave 48 average FPS

Borderlands 3 maintained 43 average FPS

F1 2020 threw 93 average FPS

Forza Horizon 4 gave 69 average FPS

Gears of war 4 maintained 43 average FPS

Gears 5 threw 54 average FPS

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition gave 55 average FPS

Shadow of The Tomb Raider with DLSS active maintained 46 average FPS

The games we evaluated without their own benchark were:

A Plague Tale: Innocence, Apex legends, Avengers, Battlefield V (online) Y Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (campaign)

Control with DLSS, Crysis Remastered on high, Death stranding, Devil may cry 5 Y Doom Eternal

Dying light, Far Cry 4, Final Fantasy XV, Flight Simulator in Ultra Y Fortnite in 4K with Ray Tracing on low

Grounded, GTA V, Hellblade, Hyperscape Y Lurk in the Dark

Metro Exodus, Project Cars 3, Rage 2, Resident Evil 3 Y Ride 4

Rocket Arena, Sekiro, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons Y Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2

Watch dogs 2 Y Windbound

It should be noted that the card is considerably silent and taking into account the size, it is easier to install than the RTX 3080, as the latter will integrate NVIDIA RTX IO, technology that will significantly improve load times, as well as NVIDIA Reflex to lower latency times and broadcast for all those who want to focus on content creation.

The GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition will be available globally this October 29th at an estimated price of $ 499 dollars, same case for the versions of other brands.

CONCLUSION The GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is for those who want to play most of the existing games in 4K at a good frame rate with everything and Ray Tracing, although it will perform much better at resolutions such as 1440p. Its features focused on content generation make it one of the options to consider, especially since its power is comparable to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, but at half the price of what the top of the range cost in the previous generation. . Without a doubt, a great option for all those looking to make that generational leap in PC graphics.

THE BEST Similar power to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at half the price

Reduced size

HDMI 2.1

Very silent WORST Higher power consumption than RTX 2070 (185 vs 220 watts)

Rating: 9