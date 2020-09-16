Geforce Rtx 3080, Review Of A Next Generation Graphics Card

After the presentation of the GeForce RTX 30 Series, the Californian company NVIDIA gave us the opportunity to test the new graphics card GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition and we have been pleasantly surprised, since this piece of hardware, despite innovating in terms of structure, is capable of achieving outstanding performance results, achieving new generation visuals.

We develop the analysis with the following PC

Processor: Intel Core i9 10900k

Ram: 32GB HyperX RGB 3200 Mhz DDR4

3200 Mhz DDR4 Motherboard: Z490 Vision G by Gigabyte

by Gigabyte SSD: WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe

1TB NVMe 4K HDR 120Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1

HDMI 2.1 cable UGreen 48 Gbps

GeForce RTX 3080 Specifications

Cuda Cores: 8704

Boost Clock Ghz: 1.71

Memory: 10GB GDDR6X

Interface bandwidth: 320-bit

Second Generation Ray Tracing Cores

Third generation Tensor cores

Ampere architecture

NVIDIA Encoder 7th Gen and NVIDIA Decoder 5th

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Connectors: HDMI 2.1, 3x and DisplayPorts 1.4ª

HDCP 2.3

The parameters that we selected were to take to the extreme all the games that we ran in resolution 4K with HDR active, Ray tracing to the limit in case of having this function and activating the DLSS in case the game would perform less than 30 FPS without this feature. All games were installed directly on the SSD to see the loading speeds and played at least 30 minutes each, sampling the more complex parts.

We opted to develop the analysis in 4K resolution, since when doing a test with Horizon Zero Dawn on a Z35 Predator monitor with 2560 x 1080p resolution with everything in ultra, we got a rate of 150 FPS, 47 FPS above the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, without taking into account that in the latter the graphic configuration was inferior in several of its sections.

However, we left the games that had their own benchmarks as is and obtained the following results:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Bordelands 3

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Shadow of The Tomb Raider

The games we evaluated without their own benchark were:

A Plague Tale: Innocence, Marvel Avenger’s, Battlefield V online and the campaign, and Control.

Devil may cry 5, Death stranding, Final Fantasy XV, Flight simulator and FarCry 4.

Grounded, Hellblade (has FPS locked), Metro Exodus, Fortnite with Ray Tracing and GTA V.

Apex legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Bell), Rage 2 and Project Cars 3.

Resident Evil 3, Watch dogs 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Sekiro (has FPS locked) and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Windbound and Rocket Arena.

Something that impressed us about the tests is that the card did not exceed the critical temperature levels of 93 ° and the fan makes almost no noise.

It must be taken into account that this card will integrate the technology of NVIDIA RTX IO, which will considerably improve loading times.

However, we also ran several Full HD video rendering tests on Adobe Premiere, achieving times 1 fraction of the time of the video. For example, a 5 minute video, he rendered it in less than 1 minute. Same case with renderings of After effects.

The GeForce RTX 3080 will be available starting this September, 17th and everyone who takes one of these will receive a download code for PC of Watch Dogs: Legion, same that will be available next October 29th.

CONCLUSION The GeForce RTX 3080 is for those who want to experience 4K gaming in most major games at 60+ FPS with all settings in ultra and some cases with Ray Tracing. However, the large number of additions focused on the generation of content such as the Omniverse Machinima and the Nvidia Broadcast, as well as the reduction of latency times with the NVIDIA Reflex, makes it one of the best GPUS of this 2020 that can be contemplated, both by competitive video players, and by those who like to stream or videos. Taking as a reference the price with which it debuts, which is far from its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, it is undoubtedly a great option to consider for the new generation of video games that is to come.

THE BEST Power over the RTX 2080 Ti

Almost half the price of the RTX 2080 Ti at launch

HDMI 2.1

Silent WORST It is large, so you have to consider your size in the cabinet

Rating: 10