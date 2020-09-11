Gene Thatcher, that’s why it was renamed by researchers

The ABCC9 gene, discovered by scientists at Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich in Germany in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Edinburgh, has to do with the hours of sleep each of us needs: it was called Gene Thatcher for the very few hours of sleep that Margaret Thatcher used to indulge in.

Margaret Thatcher needs no introduction: the Iron Lady was one of the more controversial characters of Anglo-Saxon political history, to the point of being remembered by many with much more than a note of controversy even after his recent death.

Noted for her image as a strong and ruthless woman, it’s no surprise Thatcher didn’t need to many hours of sleep: it is well known, in fact, that the former British prime minister used to allow himself a rather small number of hours to sleep every night.

A habit that, in fact, matches the needs of those who have a specific copy at their disposal variant of the ABCC9 gene he would need many fewer hours of sleep than the average person. Normally, in fact, the recommended hours of sleep are about 8: individuals with the above characteristics would however need just 4 hours of sleep per night.

A nice advantage over those who need a longer sleep, don’t you think? Speaking of genes, in the meantime, let’s talk about evolution and let’s discover together how the first man who appeared on the face of the Earth evolved.