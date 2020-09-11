Tech News

Gene Thatcher, that’s why it was renamed by researchers

By Brian Adam
0
1
Gene Thatcher, that's why it was renamed that way by researchers
Gene Thatcher, That's Why It Was Renamed By Researchers

Must Read

Tech News

Gene Thatcher, that’s why it was renamed by researchers

Brian Adam - 0
The ABCC9 gene, discovered by scientists at Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich in Germany in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Edinburgh,...
Read more
Community

The UK’s oldest polar bear has died at the age of 22

Brian Adam - 0
The end comes for everyone, it is a consequence of existence itself. For this same reason, the UK's oldest polar bear, Victor, died in...
Read more
Android

Windows 10, a selection of beautiful free themes: nature, gaming, movies and more

Brian Adam - 0
In a world where technology has now become a sort of "extension" of the human being, personalizing your desktop can allow users to express...
Read more
Community

Today is “Frankenstein Day” in honor of the novel’s writer, Mary Shelley

Brian Adam - 0
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797 and has remained in history for having written the famous novel "Frankenstein, or the modern...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Gene Thatcher, that's why it was renamed that way by researchers

The ABCC9 gene, discovered by scientists at Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich in Germany in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Edinburgh, has to do with the hours of sleep each of us needs: it was called Gene Thatcher for the very few hours of sleep that Margaret Thatcher used to indulge in.

Margaret Thatcher needs no introduction: the Iron Lady was one of the more controversial characters of Anglo-Saxon political history, to the point of being remembered by many with much more than a note of controversy even after his recent death.

Noted for her image as a strong and ruthless woman, it’s no surprise Thatcher didn’t need to many hours of sleep: it is well known, in fact, that the former British prime minister used to allow himself a rather small number of hours to sleep every night.

A habit that, in fact, matches the needs of those who have a specific copy at their disposal variant of the ABCC9 gene he would need many fewer hours of sleep than the average person. Normally, in fact, the recommended hours of sleep are about 8: individuals with the above characteristics would however need just 4 hours of sleep per night.

A nice advantage over those who need a longer sleep, don’t you think? Speaking of genes, in the meantime, let’s talk about evolution and let’s discover together how the first man who appeared on the face of the Earth evolved.

Related Articles

Community

The UK’s oldest polar bear has died at the age of 22

Brian Adam - 0
The end comes for everyone, it is a consequence of existence itself. For this same reason, the UK's oldest polar bear, Victor, died in...
Read more
Android

Windows 10, a selection of beautiful free themes: nature, gaming, movies and more

Brian Adam - 0
In a world where technology has now become a sort of "extension" of the human being, personalizing your desktop can allow users to express...
Read more
Community

Today is “Frankenstein Day” in honor of the novel’s writer, Mary Shelley

Brian Adam - 0
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797 and has remained in history for having written the famous novel "Frankenstein, or the modern...
Read more
Tech News

Brian May is the best guitarist of all time according to Total Guitar

Brian Adam - 0
The competition is certainly not lacking, but according to the well-known Total Guitar magazine there are few doubts: despite the many equally deserving colleagues...
Read more
Movies

The Magic Square of the Sator quoted by Nolan in the film Tenet: what is it?

Brian Adam - 0
Anyone who has recently seen Tenet will surely have found themselves facing - probably without knowing it - the magic square of the Sator,...
Read more
Community

A man managed to put out the fire in his house … thanks to light beer

Brian Adam - 0
A California man, Chad Little, risked his life to put out a fire in his home ... armed only with a pack of 30...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©