Genetic conditions made the eyes of the Indonesian tribe dark blue

By Brian Adam
The genetic condition of the people of the Buten tribe in Indonesia has given their eyes a bright and dark blue color. Photo: Korshnoy Pasrebo Instagram
Indonesia: There is a severe shortage of blue-eyed people in Indonesia. The people here have dark hair and dark eyes. However, there is also a local tribe in the remote forests which has a rare genetic condition and as a result their eyes have turned bright blue while some people have seen only one eye blue.

This genetic condition is called Wardenberg syndrome, which affects one in 42,000 people. In this disease, although the color of the skin and eyes may change, but the hearing is also affected. On the other hand, it is possible that one eye may have a normal color and the other may have an amazing color like a deep blue lake.

Most people in the Buten tribe of Indonesia suffer from this genetic condition. Indonesian geologist and amateur photographer Korshnoi Pasrebo captures members of the tribe on camera. These people have lived on the same island for hundreds of years and are far from modern life. Most of them suffer from Wardenberg syndrome after which one or both eyes have turned blue.

The photos were first posted on Instagram and are now gaining popularity around the world. The world is amazed to see the beautiful blue eyes of children in these pictures.

