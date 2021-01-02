Tech NewsApps

Genshin Impact 1.2, what does this new version offer?

By Brian Adam
Genshin Impact 1 2.jpg
Genshin Impact 1 2.jpg

Genshin Impact has become in its barely three months of existence one of the most popular games of the year. On December 23, it updated its new version for all devices, both game consoles and PC, as well as for mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems.

miHoYo launched the game at the end of September and since then it has only attracted the interest of thousands of gamers who have been fascinated by the game modes. The Chinese company has periodically updated the game with new patches, to meet user demand, and the newest is version 1.2, which continues with some of the best characters in the game: Mona, Klee or Qiqi among them.

These three, like many others, are already for many fans of manga, video games and Japanese animation, similar to some anime female characters historical figures such as Bulma from Dragon Ball, Misa Amane from Death Note or Hinata Hyuga from Naruto.

What are the highlights of Genshin Impact?

Dragonwing, that is the name chosen by the developers for the new area available in version 1.2 of the game. In addition, it is about the first expansion to the map since the game launched on September 28.

From miHoYo they explain that this new area is a very cold, icy mountain range, located south of Mondstadt, where unique creatures live and that is full of mystery, since a lost civilization is also located. It is a space that offers the player many opportunities to continue advancing in the game, since its numerous resources, explosive devices and four-star weapon plans give rise to it.

Another highlight of Dragonspin is its visual power, because always It is covered with snow and gives rise to very bucolic landscapes, but also dangerous, because low temperatures are always a challenge.

This version 1.2, available for all mobile and video game devices, including the PS5, offers a extreme cold build-up bar which measures that metric in characters, so players should keep an eye on this metric on their adventures.

The Prince of Limestone and the dragon

