Genshin Impact breaks records in its first week: almost 60 million dollars in purchases, according to Sensor Tower

The success of Genshin Impact is being overwhelming, both on mobile phones and on computers and consoles: the famous online role-playing game accumulates millions of downloads when it has only been on the market for more than a week. And it has managed to amass a small fortune in in-app purchases: according to Sensor Tower almost 60 million in the first week.

Few games have captivated us as much as Genshin Impact, a classic-style RPG that offers hours and hours of fun with impressive graphic quality. And without costing a penny, this is where much of its magic lies: not only can it be played for free, it also puts little pressure on purchases. And that is why the benefits obtained are surprising since the analysis firm Sensor Tower assures that it was the second fastest growing game in the world. There is nothing.

Millions in purchases when they are not necessary

That an application offers purchases to its users is the usual thing these days, also that its download is free for later hide features behind paywalls. What is atypical is that a game offers free access, includes an excessive quality in story, gameplay and graphics, is equated with a AAA title (saving the distance) and that, above all do not constantly insist that the user spend money. With this in mind, what Genshin Impact is accomplishing has much merit.

Sensor Tower has analyzed the behavior of the game in all markets concluding that Genshin Impact was the second fastest growing title in the world (in its release week). Accumulated profits were close to 60 million according to the company’s estimate; with about 70% corresponding to iOS devices ($ 42 million versus Android’s 17.7 million, always estimated and worldwide). Sensor Tower does not take into account data from platforms other than smartphones, so the number of purchases in Genshin Impact would be significantly higher.

Much of the spending on the game belongs to China, number one in consumption through Genshin Impact: Sensor Tower estimates that the Chinese spent around 25 million dollars just through the App Store (Controlling all Android stores in the territory is impossible). The second country was Japan (17 million, iOS and Android) and the third United States (8 million dollars, iOS and Android). In terms of downloads, AppAnnie posted 17 million after its first four days. During the first week they amounted to 23 million downloads.

There is no question that Genshin Impact is being a success, the download and profit figures back it up. Also the critics: 4.7 stars on average in Google Play Store with 4.6 stars in App Store. Always with negative aspects, which also have them; such as the almost total absence of online mode, how difficult it is to level up the characters or that, despite the pressure of purchases being minimal, they are advantageous to progress in the game.

