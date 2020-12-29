Geraldine Bazán broke the silence on Gabriel Soto’s intimate video: “It’s too embarrassing for my daughters”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One week after the leak of the intimate video of Gabriel Soto that monopolized the spotlight because it could have been a revenge, Geraldine Bazán broke the silence around broadcasting of the controversial content and he assured that it is very “shameful” for the daughters he procreated with the actor.

The audiovisual of the protagonist of Single with daughters or from Do you remember me It went viral last week for showing it in a compromising attitude, which soon attracted attention because it could be recorded more than five years ago and that, according to him, was posted on social media as part of a retaliation against him.

After the dissemination of this controversial video, several celebrities spoke like Irina Baeva herself, Soto’s partner for a year; or Paola Rojas, who experienced a similar scandal for the publication of a clip of her ex-husband, the commentator and former soccer player, Luis Roberto Alvez “Zague”.

In addition, other funny reactions emerged, such as those of Sebastián Rulli, Erika Buenfil or Eugenio Derbez, but perhaps the most anticipated was that of Geraldine Bazán, ex-wife of Gabriel Soto and who was accused of spreading the controversial video while enjoying a cold vacation in the mountains of Aspen, Colorado.

The actress spoke quickly and briefly for the cameras of Tell me what you know, where he accepted that this event did affect his former partner and of course their daughters.

“It is something quite embarrassing for him and too embarrassing for my daughters.”said the famous Mexican for the Telemundo show program.

Geraldine Bazán was captured next to the businessman Luis Rodríguez Murillo, with whom she has been related since the beginning of this 2020.

Rodríguez Murillo was questioned about whether he has inappropriate behavior and was accused a few weeks ago of being a womanizer and a scammer.

Bazán’s reaction occurred a week after the video was leaked and after having vacationed for several days in Aspen, Colorado, where he celebrated Christmas with several friends, including Camila Sodi.

The actress published on her Instagram account several postcards of her activities in this tourist center and where she showed off a silver look that helped her withstand the low temperatures.

And it is that he traveled to Aspen to celebrate Christmas because this year his daughters were next to their father Gabriel Soto, who faced a new scandal after leaking an intimate video on social networks that caused a stir.

During her stay in the United States, the actress was able to ski, enjoy the icy panoramas and even live with a mysterious man, who could be Luis Rodríguez Murillo himself.

Geraldine Bazan also met Camila Sodi. Both celebrities enjoyed a snowy afternoon in the mountains of Aspen, Colorado.

“I found a snow bunny”, Camila Sodi wrote in her Instagram stories next to several videos about her coexistence with Geraldine Bazán.

Gabriel Soto stressed that his privacy was violated after the dissemination of his intimate video, so his lawyers are already analyzing taking legal action.

As reported by the magazine TV and novels, There are already two groups that have approached the actor to channel their complaints and are organizing to defend him and find the person or persons responsible for disseminating the private material.

|