Geraldine Bazán brought Christmas forward with her daughters: the little ones would spend the date with Gabriel Soto

Facing the scandal that was experienced in social networks after the leak of Gabriel Soto’s intimate videoThere are people closely linked to him who have also been drawing attention because of the sensitivity of the matter, it is about his ex-wife Geraldine Bazán and the daughters that he procreated with her. The actor’s family has been indirectly involved in the controversy after the member of the telenovela My husband has more family admit through a video that it is indeed him who appears in the controversial recording that went viral this Sunday night.

In addition to pointing out the attack on the networks and the violation of your privacy, the actor asked that people be moderate in their remarks and in the dissemination of said material, as he pointed out that in a case of this nature, one must act with the prudence that it requires when involving two minors. For his part, his partner, actress Irina Baeva, surprised the public with his request and the media for acting without fuss respecting the case because the stability of “two little girls” is at stake.

After these public pronouncements, now his former partner, Geraldine Bazán, also an actress, surprised by “bringing forward” Christmas to celebrate with her daughters, her brother and her mother and everything indicates that the reason is because the girls are about to meet with their father and their partner to celebrate the date.

“This is a post especially for moms and dads who, for whatever reason, cannot or have to divide their time with their children … “, the interpreter began in the publication she shared last Sunday, just a few hours before the explosion exploded. scandal of the leak of the intimate video of the father of his daughters.

Bazán acknowledged that At first, it was difficult for her to adapt to the dynamics of having to separate from her daughters on such a special date, although over time he also learned to value his moments “in freedom” after momentarily detaching himself from the girls.

“The first years are not easy, I confess, but over time you realize that only circumstances change and the most beautiful thing is that your children live it naturally and that you as mom or dad give them the confidence that everything is fine. And here with us, you learn to enjoy your “free” time so everything passes and it gets settled. Have a beautiful Christmas ”, wrote the actress at the bottom of a third of photos where she is seen as a family surrounded by a large tree and various decorative elements alluding to the December celebration.

The actress, who calls herself together with her daughters as “The Musketeers”, Due to his divorce he made the decision with Gabriel Soto to share the custody of Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda in equal parts, including special celebrations such as the end of the year parties and holiday seasons.

This dynamic is changing and adapting to the needs of the girls, so this time the girls of 11 and 6 years old will spend these dates with Soto and Irina Baeva, their future stepmother, it was even speculated that the couple could take them to the port of Acapulco to celebrate.

Since this Christmas postcard was shared by the actress before the media event in which the father of her daughters was involved, It is speculated that the plans would have changed, and the actress has not issued any statement in this regard but on the contrary, she even shared a photograph where she appears alone in the middle of the snow skiing, implying that she has already traveled on vacation and without her daughters.

