Geraldine Bazán forgets the Gabriel Soto scandal: she uncovered what the XV years of her daughters will be like

After a rest trip in which Geraldine Bazán moved to Aspen Colorado, where she was seen happily skiing and contemplating the icy landscapes of the American mountainous area, The actress returned to Mexico City to reunite with her daughters, who spent Christmas with their father, actor Gabriel Soto.

And before the happy meeting, Bazán decided to spoil his girls, Elissa and Alexa, so they took a private flight to the Riviera Maya, a tourist destination where they will celebrate the arrival of the new year. In mid-flight in a private jet that the actress did not hesitate to show off in various publications, Bazán recalled her celebration of XV years before the curiosity of her little ones.

He said that when he reached the age his parents held the traditional party for him in which he dressed in a long thuggish dress and lived with his chamberlains. “One of the conversations on this flight is about the XV years, they asked me if I had XV years party and without with chambelanes and everything … What are you going to want from XV years?”Laughing, the actress asked her young daughter, who replied that this practice is already somewhat outdated.

Alexa Miranda stressed that instead of partying, she would rather have a car: “I say that at that time no boy or girl liked being a chamberlain or being XV years old.… I want a car or a trip to Paris ”, said the youngest daughter.

For her part, Elissa Marie, who will turn 15 in 4, also ruled out the idea of ​​a great celebration. “I want a trip to London … I would like to go”Said the teenager who was fascinated by seeing the landscape through the window of the aerial vehicle.

Geraldine Bazán not only showed how her daughters want to be celebrated when the time comes, but also took the opportunity to share with her followers various aspects of the luxurious flight that she enjoyed aboard a private jet, where together with traveling reducing the chances of coronavirus infection , the family enjoyed a hearty breakfast with açai and olives.

And it is that this journey between mother and daughters It comes after a few turbulent days in which the father of the girls has been turned into scandal after a video came out where he appears without clothes and in suggestive poses. This controversy generated attention in the family, of whom Gabriel Soto asked to protect their integrity and not expose them to public scandal.

And it is that the 45-year-old interpreter has always been very in love with his daughters, whom he sees when circumstances allow, and despite the fact that the girls do not live with the actor of Empire of liesSometimes they have been seen sharing together, and even the girls have had to celebrate their birthdays twice, as their two parents organize a celebration for them.

And it is that the former couple of actors separated in 2018 when Gabriel Soto began a love relationship with the actress of Russian origin Irina Baeva, which according to what Geraldine declared, would have started when he was still united in marriage with the mother of his daughters . The reason for the separation was the alleged infidelity of the actor, a scandal that also “reached” Baeva, as it was harshly criticized and designated as a “home breaker” by a large part of the public. Currently they continue their relationship and even Baeva defended her partner face before the leak of the intimate video, condemning the violation of their privacy.

