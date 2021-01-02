Geraldine Bazán in a bikini and far from the Gabriel Soto scandal: she started 2021 with her daughters in the Riviera Maya

- Advertisement -

Geraldine Bazán enjoyed the paradisiacal beaches of the Mexican Caribbean in the company of her daughters that she had with actor Gabriel Soto, who a few weeks ago faced a new scandal in his career when an intimate video was leaked and viralized on social networks.

The famous enjoyed the New Year’s celebration in the company of Elissa and Miranda. The three of them were seen at a party with live musicians and with very few guests, where they were able to dance, sing and take different photographs of their celebration.

Bazán also shared some images of his first day of the year, which were taken by his eldest daughter on the beach of the hotel where they stayed for a few days to celebrate the last party of 2020.

“My first day of the year, not bad ehhh !! Photos by @elissasbb and how could I not decide because I post all of them “, Geraldine Bazán wrote about the images her eldest daughter took of her.

In the captures Geraldine appeared on the sand and enjoying the sea breeze, while wearing a colorful bikini and a yellow cape, which highlighted her extremely slim and worked figure.

The actress received several compliments and highlighted the opinion of her friend, Camila Sodi: “The hottest and most beautiful inside”.

The girls were with their mother on New Years, since Christmas was lived next to Gabriel Soto.

The actress and her daughters arrived in the Riviera Maya on a private jet on December 30, where they were seen very happy, enjoying the season and far from the scandal that during the last weeks accompanied the protagonist of Single with daughters and Do you remember me.

“Here we go 2021 !!!! Bye bye 2020, we are not going to miss you naaaadita !!! ”, Geraldine Bazán wrote to her publication about the trip she undertook with the two girls.

In the images they are seen approaching and enjoying the interior of the aircraft rented especially for this occasion.

Already in the jet, Geraldine Bazán talked with her daughters about the future and how they want to celebrate their 15 years, an event that by tradition in Mexico, is carried out with a great party dedicated to the adolescent in question.

Both minors made it clear that they do not want the typical meeting in a great dress, chamberlains and adorned by the waltz, but they do want to travel to another continent, especially Paris or London.

Geraldine Bazán has been very active after the intimacy of her ex-partner was exposed in an intimate video posted from social networks.

Quickly and concisely for cameras Tell me what you know, the Mexican accepted that this event did affect her ex-partner and of course their daughters.

“It is something quite embarrassing for him and too embarrassing for my daughters”, he said for the Telemundo entertainment program.

further denied that she was responsible for publishing it and even having received it a few years ago from Gabriel Soto. “Absolutely a lie. That I do want to clarify, at no time, ever, of my relationship did I receive a video like that, “he was sincere.

Gabriel Soto, for his part, stressed that his privacy was violated after the dissemination of his intimate video, so his lawyers are already analyzing taking legal action.

As reported by the magazine TV and novels, There are already two groups that have approached the actor to channel their complaints and are organizing to defend him and find the person or persons responsible for disseminating the private material.

