Geraldine Bazán traveled in a private jet with her daughters and forgot about the scandal due to the intimate video of Gabriel Soto

It seems that far was the scandal of the intimate video of Gabriel Soto and is that Geraldine Bazán traveled in a private jet with her daughters to a beach destination, where they will celebrate the arrival of the New Year and take the opportunity to forget all the conflicts that accompanied them this 2020.

The actress and her daughters traveled yesterday afternoon, after having been under public scrutiny for the viralization of an intimate video of Gabriel Soto, who is already looking for those responsible for sharing the clip as part of an alleged revenge against him.

Bazán shared how he traveled with Elissa and Miranda in a private jet to a luxurious hotel in a beach destination.

Although they did not reveal where they are, they did show themselves very happy, enjoying the season and away from the scandal that during the last weeks accompanied the protagonist of Single with daughters and You remember me.

“Here we go 2021 !!!! Bye bye 2020, we are not going to miss you naaaadita !!! ”, Geraldine Bazán wrote to her publication about the journey she undertook with the two daughters she had with Gabriel Soto.

In the images they are seen approaching and enjoying the interior of the aircraft rented especially for this occasion.

Already on the jet, Geraldine Bazán talked with her daughters about the future and how they want to celebrate their 15 years, an event that by tradition in Mexico, takes place with a large party dedicated to the teenager in question.

Both minors made it clear that they do not want the typical meeting in a great dress, chamberlains and adorned by the waltz, but they do want to travel to another continent, especially Paris or London.

The responses of the girls saddened Bazán, who did want to “throw the house out the window”, as they say in Mexico, to celebrate the arrival of their daughters to a new stage in their life.

The actress also shared a photo of Miranda on a beach that seems to belong to the Riviera Maya behind her and posing very happily for the photo.

Geraldine Bazán traveled with the girls on this holiday, because last week they celebrated Christmas with Gabriel Soto.

The famous took advantage of this to move to Aspen, Colorado, where she shared several moments with some friends such as Camila Sodi and, it is believed that also with her new partner, businessman Luis Rodríguez Murillo.

Geraldine Bazán has been very active after the intimacy of her ex-partner was exposed in an intimate video published from social networks.

Quickly and concisely for cameras Tell me what you know, the Mexican accepted that this event did affect her ex-partner and of course their daughters.

“It is something quite embarrassing for him and too embarrassing for my daughters”, he said for the Telemundo entertainment program.

He also denied that she had been responsible for publishing it and even having received it a few years ago from Gabriel Soto. “Absolutely a lie. That I do want to clarify, at no time, ever, of my relationship did I receive a video like that, “he was sincere.

Gabriel Soto, for his part, stressed that his privacy was violated after the dissemination of his intimate video, for which his lawyers are already analyzing taking legal action.

As reported by the magazine TV and novels, There are already two groups that have approached the actor to channel their complaints and are organizing to defend him and find the person or persons responsible for disseminating the private material.

