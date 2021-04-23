german companies are increasingly relying on 3d printing

- Advertisement -

3D printing is being used in more and more companies in Germany. According to a current study, around 25 percent of companies with more than 100 employees already have their own 3D printers in use or work with parts from 3D printers.

Berlin, Germany). The fact that 3D printers are no longer just a hobby for computer freaks shows the economic ambition to further consolidate Germany’s economic supremacy in the field of 3D printing. A joint study by Bitkom and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shows how widespread this technology is actually already.

A total of 953 companies based in Germany with more than 100 employees were surveyed for the study. According to this, two out of ten of the companies surveyed already have their own 3D printers and a further 23 percent are planning to purchase a corresponding printer or are considering buying parts that have been manufactured in a 3D printer. According to the study, the use of 3D printers in the automotive, chemical and mechanical engineering industries is noticeably high.

German companies are increasingly relying on new technologies

Like blockchain and artificial intelligence , 3D printing is one of the so-called new technologies. These have become more and more important for companies in recent years and, according to all forecasts, will play a decisive role in the economy in the near future. The study reveals that 19 percent of the companies surveyed have used 3D printing technology one or more times. In the area of ​​blockchain technology, on the other hand, it is only around five percent and in AI technology eleven percent. In contrast, big data with 44 percent and cloud computing with 78 percent are clearly widespread among German companies.

The automotive industry currently plays the most important role in German industry when it comes to 3D printing. The authors of the study were able to find out that 3D printing is already represented with 41 percent in this sector. This is 21 percent more than in 2017. 3D printers are mainly used in this industrial sector for the production of prototypes and for toolmaking. Large manufacturers such as VW, which put a complete 3D printing center into operation in 2018, are also experimenting with 3D printing for series production. State-of-the-art 3D printing processes, which can also print metal or ceramics, have a positive effect on the development and progress in 3D technology.

Chemicals, mechanical engineering and many other industries benefit from 3D printing

Companies from the chemical and pharmaceutical industries are also among the biggest beneficiaries of 3D printing. While 19 percent of these companies were still using 3D printing in 2017, the figure is already 38 percent today. Individual drug printing in particular is playing an increasingly important role in this sector.

Around 26 percent of machine and system manufacturers already benefited from industrial 3D printing in 2017. Today it is significantly more at around 38 percent. But in addition to the three largest branches of industry, numerous companies from other branches of the economy are also using the advantages of 3D printing and even small companies that cannot afford industrial 3D printers and for whom it would not be worthwhile to buy because of the low printing volume have recently been able to do so Have online marketplaces such as PROTIQ 3D prints made. Such inexpensive offers and steadily falling prices for 3D printers ensure that more and more companies can use 3D printing technology to their advantage.