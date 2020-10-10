In recent months, we have heard some complaints from Samsung TV owners that they could not access the desired menus right after turning on their set. Instead, large ad banners appear on the screen that cannot be disabled. According to some reports, the ads are supposed to get more and more eye-catching. Now, the German authority responsible for competition regulation and consumer rights has determined that this advertising is “an unreasonable nuisance”. This opinion is based on the German anti-competitive law, which states: Any commercial activity that unreasonably harasses a market participant will be prohibited. This applies in particular to advertising, as it is clear that the target market participant does not want to receive such advertising. For many users, advertising is not only undesirable, it also gives a feeling of lack of control over the device. At the moment, however, it is not clear what consequences the German authorities’ assessment will have, until other organizations such as consumer associations present official complaints to the authorities.