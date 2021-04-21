Germany’s EU view to get a post-Merkel green shake

The European Union has less and less to fear the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the federal elections in September. Mutti, or Mommy, as she is known in Germany, has been a dominant figure in European politics for more than a decade. But Brussels could find an even more cooperative partner in Berlin when she leaves the scene.

The big shots in Germany’s ruling party, the Christian Democrats, have chosen Armin Laschet, the leader of their center-right party, to run as chancellor of the conservative bloc. The decision should be enough to reject the challenge from Markus Soeder, leader of the CDU’s brother Bavarian party.

This removes a clear risk for Europe. Soeder has historically taken a hard line on European issues, calling for Greece to exit the euro zone in 2015 and criticizing Merkel’s open-door policy during the migrant crisis.

Instead, Laschet, who speaks French, has positioned himself as the candidate for Merkel’s continuity. Last year he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and apologized on behalf of the German government for being slow to react to calls for EU reforms.

In principle, Laschet will have less authority than Merkel, who was often able to drag the eurosceptic right wing of her party where it did not want to go. But the Conservatives, while still the largest bloc, with 28% support, according to a Politico poll, are a dwindling force compared to the Greens. Co-led by chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, the latter win 21%, more than double their percentage of votes in the 2017 elections. Therefore, the most likely coalition government after the September elections is by far one. relatively balanced between the conservative bloc and the Greens.

Baerbock’s party wants Brussels to have more powers to collect its own tax revenue and issue bonds. The Greens have also called for more investment in environmentally friendly infrastructure and technologies.

That bodes well for sensible reforms of the EU’s fiscal rules, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, and the possible issuance of common debt in the future. Its domestic policies also fit well with the needs of the German economy, which requires investment.

Merkel may have played a decisive role in negotiating the main European agreements. But German leadership in the bloc’s major financial and economic projects may well outlast his tenure.