Get 500 euro gift card on Buying Acer ConceptD 7 professional notebook at PcComponentes

By Abraham
Abraham

Do you dedicate yourself to video / photo editing and need a powerful laptop for professional work with a quality screen? If that is the case, this October PcComponentes has a very interesting offer: buying a professional laptop from the ConceptD 5, ConceptD 7, ConceptD 7 Ezel or ConceptD 500 family, you get a 500 euro gift card to spend on Acer products . Thus, the investment in a laptop as ambitious as the Acer ConceptD 7 with a 4K panel that costs 2,299 euros comes out much better.

Buy Acer ConceptD 7 at the best price

Acer

The recommended retail price of the Acer ConceptD 7 in its most basic version is 2,299 euros and that price can be found in PcComponentes, but when you buy it this month in PcComponentes you will receive a gift card of 500 euros to spend on Acer products in this store specialized in computing from December 1 to January 6, 2021.

Acer ConceptD 7 Intel Core i7-9750H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 / 15.6 "4KAcer ConceptD 7 Intel Core i7-9750H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 / 15.6 “4K

 

With a hardware composed of an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a dedicated RTX 2060 graphics card, this Acer ConceptD 7 is capable of moving heavy programs and executing demanding tasks . It also comes with Windows 10 Pro 64 Bits installed as standard.

As you can see, its components are suitable for gaming and, although you could use a laptop designed to play games, this family is specially designed for creative professionals due to characteristics that make a difference such as the quality of its screen : 15.6 “type IPS and UltraHD 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution so that wherever you work, you can do it at a high level.

And it is that its weight is 2.1 kg, a moderately contained figure for a team of these characteristics and that houses a generous 84 Wh lithium ion battery , necessary to power this hardware and screen.

Another of the strengths of this computer is its offer of ports , something essential for connecting external monitors or other peripherals such as digitizing tablets or hard drives. Thus, you will find an HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, three USB 3.1 Gen1, a USB 3.1 Type-C Thunderbolt 3 and RJ45 socket for wired internet.

In our analysis of the Acer ConceptD 7 we highlight its careful and striking design, the comfort of its keyboard and a spectacular screen in any use scenario.

