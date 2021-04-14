Get all the details of the Apple event on April 20

- Advertisement -

Manzana prepares its first event in 2021, where it will launch a series of novelties, especially to those who have a device from Cupertino. Is it a new iPhone? A new iPad? Here we tell you all the details.

From your website, Manzana mentions that this event is intended to be one of the most special during the spring season under the motto “Spring Loaded”.

Even the invitation shows that the new Apple event It will take place, virtually, on April 20 at 10 am on the West Coast of the United States, which would be 1 pm in Chile and noon in Mexico.

At the moment few details have been revealed of what the American company will present, but there is much speculation about the new conformation of its iPad line, which has not been known since last year.

Will there be no telephones? It seems that Manzana will wait mid-year to show a new iPhone, but that in this event will not be possible.

Other leaked rumors of the new event is that you will be able to see certain details of what the next operating system iOS 15 will be like, which cannot yet be downloaded in beta and is only covering patches in iOS 14.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 – Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

APRIL 20 APPLE EVENT SCHEDULES