Get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free for PS4

In the same way that it already happened after its recent port to PC, it seems that Sony wants to generate as many users and fans as possible before the already scheduled arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn Forbidden West, this time with the total discount of its original delivery Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, available from today so totally free for all PS4 users, without the need for a PlayStation Network subscription.

As we saw in our Horizon Zero Dawn review, it is undoubtedly about one of the best exclusives that have come to the Sony console, yet an example of how optimization can work real miracles. And it is that beyond its impressive history and playability, graphically, the game has an outstanding finish under a more than acceptable performance even on the original Sony console.

Also, note that it will not be the basic game, but the version Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, in which The original title is included along with the Frozen Wilds expansion, and all content updates that has received the game to date, with a number of visual updates for an already great game, such as unlocked frame rates and support for ultra-wide screens.

Some improvements that, as we could see in its analysis for PC, also has several improvements in the environmental graphics, such as reflections or dynamic foliage. And it is that although this version for consoles does not have complete settings for the graphics, the game will already be designed to take full advantage of the graphics range of the PlayStation.

How to download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free for PS4

Getting hold of this game will be very simple, being able to do it both through the console itself, from a PS5, or even from the computer.

Starting with the latter, we will only have to access the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition technical sheet in the PS Store, log in with our PlayStation account, and click on the button to add the game to our library. A process that will be identical for consoles, where we will only have to perform a quick search in the PS Store (even faster today, with the shortcut highlighted among the news) and add the game to our library.

And is that we will not need to download the game or play it so that it remains available forever in our account.

So although we will count until next May 14 To redeem this game for free, we recommend that you try to get it as soon as possible.