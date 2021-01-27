Get the digital certificates for your ID through your mobile (Android)

- Advertisement -

Although the electronic DNI has already been behind for many years, specifically 15, it was not until the pandemic that many of us remembered its usefulness, since thanks to it it is possible to communicate with the Administration electronically without having to physically go to the windows of the different municipal, regional and national offices.

Now, for it to work without problems, the first thing we will have to do is know if our DNI (3.0 at least) has its active and valid digital certificates (they expire 30 months from their issuance), which we can check at a police station, through the intelligent terminals that they make available to us and in which it is possible to reactivate them, as well as change the password if we have lost it or no longer remember it.

We will get the certificates

This method through the mobile phone is recommended only in those cases in which you need the certificates to use them through a third party that requests them, such as a consultancy that makes arrangements with the Administration on your behalf, especially if you do not have a DNI reader on your computer. In case you have one, You can download these certificates directly from the website of the National Currency and Stamp Factory.

We tell you this because The Android application that we recommend will charge you just over six euros for the service to obtain those certificates that, once downloaded, you can already share with those trusted people who keep your accounts, make your income statement every year, etc. So since we need these credentials, we are going to obtain them through the application “Direct digital certificate with DNI or verification”.

As you can see in the video tutorial, simply You must have an Android smartphone with NFC and a DNI 3.0 at least. We place the national identity document on the table, put the mobile phone on top and start the process, which is quite simple since you only have to choose between obtaining the certificates in a standard or direct way. The first requires us to go in person to an “FNMT accreditation” office to receive them, and the second allows us to download them on the phone to share them.

We opted for the second and follow all the steps requested. At the end of the whole process, we will have the certificates physically on the smartphone to send them to whoever needs them And, if you want to use them in the future for your own business, we recommend that you find a safe place for them. Like a virtual safe like those with Dropbox or OneDrive, for example.