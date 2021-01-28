Get the text from any video or audio easily with Autosubtitle

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One of the most interesting processes that technology has allowed for computers is the conversion of formats. It is about taking a file and changing its configuration in order to match its playback or execution to certain devices or uses. However, this managed to go further and it is now possible to convert videos to audios and the latter to text.

In that sense, we want to present you an alternative that based on Artificial Intelligence is capable of converting into text, audios and videos. Its name is: AutoSubtitle.

Extract text from your videos or audio tracks automatically

Many jobs require the transcription of an audio or video recording and this involves long hours of work. It is a practically manual process where we must combine our ability to transcribe with a well-tuned ear. However, current systems allow to carry out audio, video and text conversion processes in a simple way. This is where AutoSubtitle’s Artificial Intelligence comes in.

This online service offers the possibility of automating the text transcription of audios and videos, saving us a lot of work. To do this, it takes advantage of the AI ​​that allows it to recognize languages ​​such as English and Spanish and translate the text quickly. It should be noted that although the service is not totally free, it has a free plan that will allow you to transcribe up to 15 minutes of audio or video.

To transcribe your video or audio, you will first have to sign up for the service. Then load your video in MP4, AVI, FLV, MOV format or if it is an audio, MP3 or WAV. At the end of the transcription, you will receive a notification in your email. In that sense, when you enter the platform again, you will be able to see the video with its script on the right side, organized with time labels.

In this way, you will be able to automate the transcription of audio or video converting it into text in a single movement.

To prove it, follow this link.

.