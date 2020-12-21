Tech News

Get trained on Azure and AWS with this TLDR

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
TNW Deals offers you the opportunity to train in the cloud services most used. Specifically on Microsoft Azure and Amazon platforms: AWS

The certification can be obtained through the TLDR: “Professional Training Package for Beginners in Cloud Architecture, Azure and AWS”. This training package includes 30 hours of content.

Learn how the cloud works from a basic level to an advanced level

The course platform highlights that it is not necessary to have knowledge in the area, since they help you start from the most basic to a more advanced level. This program is composed of seven courses, 314 lessons and has a cost of $ 39.99.

As we already mentioned, the program starts from the basic level. That is, from the “Introduction to cloud computing.” Here they explain its meaning, importance and operation. As well as “what a new IT expert needs to know to safely build, manage, grow and protect a cloud-based network.”

TNW Deals highlights five basic features, four deployment modes, and three main service models of cloud computing. “Anyone can become familiar with this new and explosive job sector,” says the platform.

TNW Deals teaches you how the Amazon cloud works

The training platform highlights AWS Cloud Essentials and AWS Solutions Architect Associate courses. These will help you understand how to operate the management console and explore AWS tools, “to help create better, stronger and faster network systems.”

TNW Deals even offers you the possibility of opting for a more general course that allows administrators to know the “steps to follow to protect themselves”, face cases of piracy and “other incursions into the system”.

As for Microsoft Azure. The platform indicates that students will learn to “migrate applications.” In addition to monitoring and analyzing the performance and status of resources. So how “to design a more resistant and flexible system against possible failures”.

Indeed, this program will help you take your company’s information to the cloud in a more organized, secure and affordable way. Will you opt for this program?

